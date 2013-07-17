20 controversial magazine covers

—Reuters The August Rolling Stone cover, featuring accused Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, has been met with waves of controversy, causing several stores not to carry the issue and outrage from public officials. While the cover has caused an uproar among those who think it gives Tsarnaev “rock star treatment,’’ the magazine is the latest to stir up strong opinions with its cover choice. See other examples through the years.

Time magazine named Adolf Hitler the “person of the year’’ for 1938.

A November 1965 cover of Life magazine depicted a Vietnam War prisoner with his eyes and mouth taped.

—Larry Burrows Another Life magazine cover earlier in 1965 featured a photo of Vietnam helicopter crew chief James C. Farley with his hand on a jammed machine gun while wounded pilot Lieutenant James E. Magel was dying beside him.

The April 8, 1966, issue of Time magazine asked “Is God Dead?” in reference to a society moving toward secularism.

Muhammad Ali was depicted as St. Sebastian on the cover of the April 1968 issue of Esquire magazine.

Rolling Stone has faced controversy for its cover choices before, prominently promoting an award-winning interview with Charles Manson in June 1970.

Annie Leibovitz photographed this image of John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before Lennon was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 1980. Rolling Stone made it the cover of the Jan. 22, 1981, issue.

—Annie Leibovitz Leibovitz was again the photographer behind a magazine cover that caused a stir after shooting Demi Moore naked and seven months pregnant for Vanity Fair’s August 1991 edition.

Speaking of baring it all, Janet Jackson posed for the September 1993 issue of Rolling Stone with a man’s hands covering her breasts.

Time magazine apologized after darkening a photo of O.J. Simpson for its June 27, 1994 cover.

Ellen DeGeneres confirmed rumors by coming out as gay on the cover of Time magazine on April 14, 1997.

Even Wired published a questionable cover, announcing the return of Steve Jobs to Apple in 1997 by running the company’s logo with a crown of thorns.

In April 1999, a 17-year-old Britney Spears appeared on Rolling Stone’s cover in a rather seductive pose.

—(AP Photo/Annie Leibovitz/Vogue Annie Leibovitz‘s photograph of Lebron James and Gisele Bundchen for Vogue’s April 2008 “shape issue“ caused concerns over the image conjuring up racially insensitive “King Kong’’ comparisons.

—The New Yorker The New Yorker got in hot water for its tongue-in-cheek July 21, 2008, cover art by artist Barry Blitt, which shows then-presidential candidate Barack Obama dressed as a Muslim and his wife Michelle as a terrorist.

President Obama was the subject of another controversial cover on the May 21, 2012, issue of Newsweek magazine, declaring him “The First Gay President’’ after he supported gay marriage.

—Time Time magazine‘s May 21, 2012, issue led with a photograph of Jamie Lynne Grumet, 26, breastfeeding her 3-year-old son for a story on “attachment parenting.”

—Kwaku Alston For Sports Illustrated Former Celtics center Jason Collins came out as the first gay athlete in any of the four major sports on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s May 6, 2013, cover.