WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters.

David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening newscasts starting Aug.t 20. Williams will join weekend anchors Nathalie Pozo and Shaun Chaiyabhat, and will be replacing Mike Wankum, who assumed Leonard’s role as WCVB’s weeknight meteorologist.

“We’re delighted to welcome David to WCVB’s talented and expert team of meteorologists,” WCVB President and General Manager Kyle I. Grimes said in a press release. “His proven track record in weather reporting, passion for meteorology, and dedication to serving the community make him the perfect addition to StormTeam 5. We know he will further help the station serve viewers with the most accurate and comprehensive weather coverage in New England.”

Williams, who most recently served as the full-time meteorologist at WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia, said he was “honored” to be joining Channel 5.

“I am honored to join this exceptional team of meteorologists at a station I’ve long admired for its outstanding journalism and excellent weather reporting,” Williams said in the release. “I am very excited to share my passion for weather with WCVB viewers and to call Boston my home. As a lover of cold weather and an avid sports fan, the New England area couldn’t be a more perfect fit.”