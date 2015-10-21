The top 50 scariest movies of all time
Want a thrill? Draw your curtains and settle in for our list of the greatest fright films sure to keep you up at night.
Watch:Top three scariest scenes in movie history
Top three scariest scenes
Boston.com counts down our top three scariest scenes in movie history.
