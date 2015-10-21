The top 50 scariest movies of all time

Want a thrill? Draw your curtains and settle in for our list of the greatest fright films sure to keep you up at night.

By
Boston.com Staff @BostonDotCom
October 21, 2015

Watch:Top three scariest scenes in movie history

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Watch: Top three scariest scenes in movie history

Top three scariest scenes

http://brightcove.vo.llnwd.net/v1/unsecured/media/245991542/201507/2273/245991542_4367596163001_Top-three-scariest-scenes.mp4?pubId=245991542&videoId=4367555275001

Boston.com counts down our top three scariest scenes in movie history.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Movies
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Arts
Meet the Berklee grad with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Quintessential Waterfront Cottage in Provincetown
Travel
11 gorgeous Cape Cod Airbnbs for the perfect summer vacation June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Honeycomb Creamery's white chocolate with lemon cake & rose jam (top) and thai tea (bottom).
Food
The 10 best places to get ice cream in Greater Boston June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Hog Island Beer Co.’s brewer John Kanaga (top) in the brewery.
Travel
Cape becoming a bona fide craft beer destination June 9, 2017 | 1:20 PM
The 2013 World Series Champion Red Sox received their championship rings during a pre game ceremony. David Ortiz, who got two rings, one for the title, and another for being the World Series MVP, strung them together with his rings from 2004 and 2007 for a nice four ring set, which he showed to fans as he went back to the dugout. April 4, 2014 *Jim Davis/Globe Staff *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Arts
Get a closer look at David Ortiz's World Series rings June 9, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Love Letters
His ex-wife took over June 9, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Margerita Pizza with mozzarella, olive oil, basil and sea salt at Posto in Davis Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Lifestyle, first)
Restaurants
25 standout pizza spots in the Boston area June 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The dining area of Hemenway's Restaurant.
Restaurants
These are the most popular restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island June 8, 2017 | 2:39 PM
Beer and pretzel at The Malted Barley
Restaurants
These are the most popular bars in Providence, Rhode Island June 8, 2017 | 2:37 PM
01/16/2016 - Newton, MA- Dungeness Crab and potatoes at the Shaking Crab in Newton, MA on January 16, 2015.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Regional reporter: Lebeaux
Restaurants
A buttery, spicy, messy seafood joint is expanding across Greater Boston June 8, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I want Hollywood love June 8, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 8, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 6/12/2015: Jamaica Plain residents Robyn Ochs and Kai Imperial-Jewett wait for the start of the annual Boston Pride Parade on june 13, 2015 (Harrison Hill for The Boston Globe)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 8, 2017 | 5:01 AM
Boston-06/08/13- The annual Boston Pride annual parade winded 2.6 miles from Copley Square, through the South End to the Boston Common with over 15,000 marchers. A band plays their way along Boylston Street in Copley Square.Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Events
What you need to know about the 2017 Boston Pride Parade June 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Music
A performing artist from Dorchester is the new voice of Cheerios June 7, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Yara Shahidi.
Entertainment
This young TV star is headed to Harvard June 7, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Music
Watch Ed Sheeran rock out on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden June 7, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
He made up an ex-girlfriend June 7, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Local News
St. Paul assault survivor Chessy Prout to write memoir June 7, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Music
An ode to Boston’s rockin’ history of the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s June 7, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins June 6, 2017 | 12:28 PM
06/03/2014 BOSTON, MA Attendees grab cups of ice cream at the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for Boston.com)
Food
An all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is taking over City Hall Plaza June 6, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Love Letters
He hasn’t opened my snap June 6, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Music
How Boston's female musicians helped define alternative rock June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Music
Boston’s influence on hip-hop might surprise you June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Lifestyle
Boston ranks among top cities for quality of life, new report says June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
6-1-2017 Boston, Mass. Over 700 guests attended 138th Annual Ball and Award Ceremony of the Boston Fire Department held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. L. to R. are Firefighters Alston Allen of Boston, Jeremy Washburn of Boston and David Blaider of Hyde Park. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Boston Fire Department's Ball and Awards Ceremony and BeerAdvocates' Microbrew Invitational June 5, 2017 | 9:36 PM
5-24-2017 Boston, Mass. 500 guests attended 24th New England Women's Leadership Awards held at the Seaport Hotel, to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Surprise guets former Vice President Joe Biden with members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: New England Women’s Leadership Awards and City Year's Starry Night gala June 5, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's children, Ben and Vivian.
Celebs
Gisele posts adorable photo of her 'little pirates' at the beach June 5, 2017 | 12:26 PM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)
Music
Grande returns to Manchester to honor victims with benefit June 5, 2017 | 9:42 AM