Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, and John Krasinski teamed up to create a film critics are calling ‘a masterpiece’

Manchester by the Sea is already getting buzz for next year’s Oscars.

Matt Damon, Kyle Chandler, Kenneth Lonergan, and Casey Affleck.
–Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By
January 25, 2016

Manchester by the Sea is one of the most buzzed-about movies at the now-happening 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Casey Affleck as a downtrodden New England janitor struggling to come to terms with grief and personal loss.

But it almost starred another Boston actor with a bit of experience playing a local janitor: Matt Damon.

Damon was originally slated to direct and star in Manchester by the Sea. However, as he explained in a Q&A after the film’s Saturday screening (as reported by Variety), he didn’t want his busy schedule to “get in the way of a great movie getting made.’’

Advertisement

Instead, Damon stayed on as a producer and handed off writing and directing duties to his “favorite writer,’’ Kenneth Lonergan, and the lead role to his only choice for the job, Affleck.

“I already said to Kenny, I wouldn’t give this role up to anybody but Casey Affleck, and Casey instantly took the role,’’ Damon told the Q&A audience, Variety reports. “I never made it through this script without crying, and I never made it through any iteration of any cut of this movie without crying. It’s absolutely devastating.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever come across,’’ Damon continued. “I wish I was in it, but I’m happy to just be attached to it.’’

Damon also mentioned in the Q&A that the film was originally slated to star Newton native John Krasinski — as the protagonist’s brother, according to The Hollywood Reporter — but Krasinski took on an executive producer role instead, with his role played by Kyle Chandler.

Manchester by the Sea has been lauded by critics (several calledthe filma masterpiece’’) and is already generating buzz for next year’s Academy Awards. After a spirited bidding war for the film’s rights — with interest from Fox Searchlight, Focus Features, and Tri-Star — Amazon secured the film’s domestic rights for $10 million.

Advertisement

With awards and nominations for Black Mass, Spotlight, and The Martian, among others, 2015 seemed likely to be the peak year for quality cinema with Massachusetts connections. But if Manchester by the Sea lives up to the hype, 2016 could potentially raise the bar even higher.

The most “Boston’’ movies ever:

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Movies Celebs Casey Affleck John Krasinski Matt Damon
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Events
A bunch of impressive sand sculptures are taking over Hampton Beach June 17, 2017 | 8:50 AM
22bar - At BISq, sweet bubbly enhances fried chicken with a kick. (Christopher Macintosh)
Food
11 places to try one of the hottest trends in wine this summer June 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kati and Ben Sorensen-Young won a wedding at the Boston Public Library.
Relationships
This Cape Cod couple won a dream wedding at the Boston Public Library June 16, 2017 | 3:20 PM
27names - Actress and Watertown native Eliza Dushku. (Michael Blanchard)
Celebs
Watertown native Eliza Dushku announces engagement with adorable Instagram post June 16, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Celebs
Celebrities share the best advice they ever got from dad June 16, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want to date anyone else June 16, 2017 | 9:05 AM
A dish at 7th Settlement Brewery and restaurant in Dover, N.H.
Restaurants
A restaurant in New Hampshire just banned tipping June 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A scene from 'Detroit.'
Entertainment
Watch the gripping new trailer for 'Detroit,' filmed in the Boston area June 15, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
Watch the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Daddy's Home 2' June 15, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston City Hall Plaza.
Events
Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day June 15, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Rooftop yoga.
Health
This rooftop yoga class overlooks the city—and a pool June 15, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Father's Day weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Captain Lord mansion.
Real Estate
Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale June 15, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Lifestyle
Golden doodles, whoodles, and giant schnoodles — oh my! June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Tom McCarthy.
Arts
The Oscar-winning director of 'Spotlight' is still a believer in journalism June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Uzo Aduba during Monday's June 12, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba shared her uplifting BU commencement tips with Stephen Colbert June 13, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Love Letters
‘His mother is basically the worst’ June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Elizabeth Marvel (left) as Antony, Tina Benko as Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry as Caesar in a preview of “Julius Caesar” at the Delacorte Theater in New York.
Entertainment
Local theater leader defends N.Y. company in ‘Julius Caesar’ controversy June 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
09/21/2012 CAMBRIDGE, MA Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at Belly Wine Bar (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
A buzzy wine bar and its pioneering sister restaurant are closing June 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Celebs
Why it seems like Tom Brady posted a V-Day message to Gisele in June June 12, 2017 | 2:47 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Starbucks announced June 12, 2017, that it's teaming with Gaga for a set of brightly colored summery drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Business
Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness' June 12, 2017 | 1:22 PM