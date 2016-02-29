Movies Spotlight takes home the biggest Oscar of the night The movie also won Best Original Screenplay at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Spotlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture, holding off nominees Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant to earn the night’s top award.

Though the film detailing The Boston Globe’s coverage of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church only garnered two of the six awards it was nominated for, Spotlight’s wins bookended the Oscars ceremony, with the award for Best Original Screenplay opening the telecast and the Best Picture Oscar ending it.

According to the AP, Spotlight’s two Oscars make it the most sparsely awarded best picture winner since 1952’s The Greatest Show On Earth.

“This film gave a voice to survivors and this Oscar amplifies that voice, which we hope will become a choir that resonate all the way to the Vatican,’’ said Spotlight producer Michael Sugar while accepting the award.

“We would not be here today without the heroic efforts of our reporters,’’ added producer Blye Pagon Faust. “Not only do they effect global change, but they absolutely show us the necessity for investigative journalism.’’

Who's who in Spotlight:

