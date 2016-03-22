The early fan reviews for Batman v. Superman are in, and they’re very good

Sunday night marked the star-studded U.S. premiere of the Ben Affleck-led Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. And while critics are embargoed from releasing reviews of the film until Tuesday at 6 p.m., fan reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly positive.

Positive fan reactions from premieres don’t always translate into critical praise from the media. Just last summer, reactions on social media after an early screening of the Fantastic Four reboot were laudatory, and the film was ultimately a commercial and critical failure.

That being said, the sheer volume of positive reviews from fans who saw Batman v. Superman is impressive.

So lucky to have been at the #BVSPremiere last night and I still can't believe how amazing it was. Not good. Not great. Amazing. #BvS — Tom Nolan (@ThatsMrTomNolan) March 21, 2016

Still not over the #BVSPremiere. Still so giddy. Im totaaaaallllyy going to be seeing this again — Mariam Chubinidzhe (@marchubz) March 21, 2016

I LOVE HENRY CAVILL. I LOVE BATFLECK. I LOVE LOVE LOVE #WonderWoman. #BatmanvSuperman — ANDREW (@andrewnavs) March 22, 2016

There were also positive reviews from moviegoers who say they weren’t expecting much, based on Batman v. Superman’s trailers.

For those who hated that second trailer (including me) don't worry. It's awesome. #BatmanvSuperman #BVSPremiere — Rodrigo Mariano (@Dragonsfoe) March 21, 2016

For those that judged #BatmanvSuperman on it's trailers, there is SO MUCH more to this movie than what's been shown! #BVSPremiere — Jarrett Schack (@JSchack15) March 21, 2016

And for those who worried that Affleck didn’t have what it took to fill Christian Bale’s shoes as the Caped Crusader, some say Cambridge’s native son did Bale one better.

So Ben Affleck is my favorite Batman now.. #BVSPremiere — Kendell B. (@kburton23) March 21, 2016

I love Keaton more than anyone, but this is the best live action Batman ever. And it's not even remotely close. #BatmanvSuperman — Carl Cunningham (@carlcunningham) March 21, 2016

The sample size is small. But the early word on Batman v. Superman is very good.

#BatmanvSuperman made me cry real tears. That is all. #BVSPremiere — Terrance Pryor (@TerrancePryor) March 21, 2016