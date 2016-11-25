‘Manchester by the Sea’ is an emotional, bleak treasure, critics say

The movie is out Friday in Boston.

Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck star in 'Manchester by the Sea.'
Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck star in 'Manchester by the Sea.' –Claire Folger / Sundance Institute via AP
By
November 25, 2016

It’s official: Critics love Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan’s newest film starring Casey Affleck as a janitor, Lee Chandler, who grew up in the titular North Shore town and now lives in the Boston area.

The movie, out Friday in Boston, follows Chandler’s journey as he returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea when he is forced to take care of his nephew following the death of the boy’s father (Kyle Chandler).

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone gave Manchester by the Sea four stars and wrote that the film is filled with “humor, heart, and humanity”:

You can’t really prepare yourself for the emotional powerhouse that is Manchester by the Sea. And you shouldn’t let big-mouth critics and friends tell you too much about what’s ahead in writer-director Kenneth Lonergan’s transcendent benchmark. No film this year has moved me more with its humor, heart and humanity.

The Washington Post‘s Ann Hornaday said the film might be the most “joy-inspiring” of year, despite its bleak premise.

Whether it’s a mundane conversation in a hospital corridor or a procedural meeting with an attorney, Lonergan continually finds ways to reveal the emotional core of his characters — in this case a man who on the surface may seem shut down and closed off from the world, but who turns out to be fighting every moment to keep both shame and redemption at arm’s length.

Advertisement

Vulture’s David Edelstein lauded supporting actors Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges and said the movie only has one major misstep:

In a key scene, Lonergan wants to build to an operatic pitch (the finale of Margaret was at the Met), and he floods what are already ghastly images with music suitable for immolating oneself. The word lachrymose comes to mind. As a playwright, Lonergan can’t overwhelm our senses the way he can as a film director, and you can’t really blame him for wanting to see how far he can go. But you can advise him to lower the volume.

Ty Burr of The Boston Globe penned an ode against traditional “advance praise” for small films, instead deciding he doesn’t want to be responsible for getting viewers’ expectations too high.

Just remember you heard somewhere that “Manchester by the Sea” is an experience worth having, not for the magnificence of its impact or the far-flung grandeur of its settings but for the way it illuminates with quiet, unyielding grace how you and I and our neighbors get by, and sometimes how we don’t.

USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt highlighted Lonergan’s screenplay and called Affleck a “joy to watch”:

While Lee’s character arc is the hardest to watch — one scene in particular will wreck any parents in the crowd — it’s a joy to watch Affleck work through all the emotions involved as his character deals with the ghosts of his past.

Watch the trailer for Manchester by the Sea:

TOPICS: Movies Casey Affleck Awards Season
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

22bar - At BISq, sweet bubbly enhances fried chicken with a kick. (Christopher Macintosh)
Food
11 places to try one of the hottest trends in wine this summer June 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kati and Ben Sorensen-Young won a wedding at the Boston Public Library.
Relationships
This Cape Cod couple won a dream wedding at the Boston Public Library June 16, 2017 | 3:20 PM
27names - Actress and Watertown native Eliza Dushku. (Michael Blanchard)
Celebs
Watertown native Eliza Dushku announces engagement with adorable Instagram post June 16, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Celebs
Celebrities share the best advice they ever got from dad June 16, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want to date anyone else June 16, 2017 | 9:05 AM
A dish at 7th Settlement Brewery and restaurant in Dover, N.H.
Restaurants
A restaurant in New Hampshire just banned tipping June 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A scene from 'Detroit.'
Entertainment
Watch the gripping new trailer for 'Detroit,' filmed in the Boston area June 15, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
Watch the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Daddy's Home 2' June 15, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston City Hall Plaza.
Events
Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day June 15, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Rooftop yoga.
Health
This rooftop yoga class overlooks the city—and a pool June 15, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Father's Day weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Captain Lord mansion.
Real Estate
Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale June 15, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Lifestyle
Golden doodles, whoodles, and giant schnoodles — oh my! June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Tom McCarthy.
Arts
The Oscar-winning director of 'Spotlight' is still a believer in journalism June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Uzo Aduba during Monday's June 12, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba shared her uplifting BU commencement tips with Stephen Colbert June 13, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Love Letters
‘His mother is basically the worst’ June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Elizabeth Marvel (left) as Antony, Tina Benko as Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry as Caesar in a preview of “Julius Caesar” at the Delacorte Theater in New York.
Entertainment
Local theater leader defends N.Y. company in ‘Julius Caesar’ controversy June 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
09/21/2012 CAMBRIDGE, MA Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at Belly Wine Bar (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
A buzzy wine bar and its pioneering sister restaurant are closing June 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Celebs
Why it seems like Tom Brady posted a V-Day message to Gisele in June June 12, 2017 | 2:47 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Starbucks announced June 12, 2017, that it's teaming with Gaga for a set of brightly colored summery drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Business
Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness' June 12, 2017 | 1:22 PM
FILE - In this combination photo, singer Bonnie Raitt, left, appears in New York on March 7, 2016 and singer James Taylor poses in New York on May 13, 2015. file photo. Raitt and Taylor are teaming up this summer for concerts that include the ultimate in Americana, some of the country's most storied baseball parks. (Photo by Drew Gurian, left, and Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
Music
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt are teaming up this summer June 12, 2017 | 1:08 PM