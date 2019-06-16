‘Men in Black: International’ tops Father’s Day box office

Fans of the franchise looked past the reviews, only 23 percent of which were positive on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and US actress Tessa Thompson attend the "Men In Black: International" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. - –Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
By
Hailey Waller, Bloomberg via The Washington Post
4:24 PM

Sony Corp.’s “Men in Black: International” opened as the top film in U.S. and Canadian theaters, drawing viewers on Father’s Day weekend despite poor reviews.

The film brought in $28.5 million domestically, research firm Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday, knocking Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets 2” from the top spot. Analysts had estimated $28 million.

“Men in Black: International” bucks a trend of sequels and reboots underperforming this summer. Fans of the franchise looked past the reviews, only 23 percent of which were positive on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Another new release – “Shaft” from Warner Bros. – opened in sixth place. The film starring Samuel L. Jackson with Richard Roundtree is the first revival of the John Shaft character in 19 years, but it too suffered from mediocre reviews.

Disney and Pixar are sitting out Father’s Day weekend for the first time in five years. They’re releasing “Toy Story 4” on June 20.

