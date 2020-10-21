Not-too-scary: Share your picks for best family Halloween movies

Boston.com wants to know what spooky flicks you're queuing up for the kids this Halloween.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a family Halloween classic. –Disney Enterprises Inc.
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 21, 2020 | 12:01 PM

The thing about scary movies is, they’re scary! Sometimes too scary for the little ones, or even for certain adults whose names we won’t mention. You know who you are.

That’s why at Halloween time it can be a challenge to find movies that will get kids into the spooky spirit without scaring the bejeezus out of them. (Pro tip: Don’t let the PG rating fool you — “Poltergeist will have your grade schooler sleeping in your bed for years. Did we ever find that out that the hard way.)

“Scoob!” (2020) —Warner Bros. Pictures

Especially this year, with Halloween parties — and in some cases, even trick-or-treating — being discouraged thanks to the coronavirus, finding the right flick to stay home and watch with the kids can be key to having a scary good time. That’s where you come in.

Take our survey below to let us know the best family-friendly Halloween movies in your streaming queue or DVD collection. Do you favor the slightly scary (but mostly silly) Salem witches of “Hocus Pocus? The stop-action tomfoolery of “The Nightmare Before Christmas? The haunting hijinks of “Scoob and the gang? 

We’ll compile the results in plenty of time for Halloween weekend, so you’ll be able to queue up your favorite and enjoy with your popcorn balls and snack-sized Snickers. 

And if you haven’t yet, make sure to let us know about your favorite so-bad-it’s good Halloween horror movie — we’re sure you’ve seen a few that were scary bad.

TOPICS: Movies Entertainment Opinion Family Halloween Readers Weigh In

