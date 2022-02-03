Movies Here are all of the Netflix original movies coming in 2022 The list includes several movies with local ties, including a Halle Berry sci-fi film shot in Massachusetts and a Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling action thriller. Daniel Craig will reprise his role from 2019's "Knives Out" as Detective Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out 2," coming to Netflix in 2022. Claire Folger/Lionsgate

In 2021, Netflix announced its largest film slate ever, releasing 70 original movies. For 2022, the company has even loftier ambitions.

Netflix just unveiled its full list of 80 original movies for 2022 alongside a trailer highlighting scenes from many of the upcoming titles. The sizzle reel features stars like Jamie Foxx and Millie Bobbie Brown seamlessly addressing the camera in character, and gives audiences a glimpse at big-budget Netflix titles like “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans which has been billed as the streaming giant’s most expensive movie ever.

Other A-listers set to feature in Netflix movies in 2022 include Christian Bale, Halle Berry, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Regé-Jean Page, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and Mark Wahlberg.

Included on Netflix’s release list are several movies with local ties, including the aforementioned “The Gray Man” as well as “The Mothership,” a sci-fi film starring Halle Berry which filmed in Massachusetts last year.

Here is the full list of original movies coming to Netflix in 2022, with additional information about seven Netflix movies with local ties highlighted up top.

“The Bubble”

Plot: From director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”) comes “a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.”

Local hook: The large ensemble cast includes Karen Gillan (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Fred Armisen (“Saturday Night Live”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), David Duchovny (“The X-Files”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up”), Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), and Marblehead native Rob Delaney (“Deadpool”).

“The Gray Man”

Plot: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Local hook: “The Gray Man” stars Ryan Gosling and Sudbury native Chris Evans in the adversarial lead roles, and also features Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), Billy Bob Thornton (“Bad Santa”), Alfre Woodard (“Scrooged”), and Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”).

“Hustle”

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in “Hustle.”

Plot: “After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Local hook: Aside from starring longtime New Hampshire resident Sandler, “Hustle” also features Queen Latifah (“Last Holiday”), Robert Duvall (“The Godfather”), and Boston native Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”).

“Me Time”

Plot: “When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Local hook: “Me Time” stars Kevin Hart and Boston native Mark Wahlberg in the lead roles, and also features Regina Hall (“Girls Trip”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”), and Luis Gerardo Méndez (“Narcos — Mexico”).

“The Mothership”

Plot: “A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids (Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson) embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly — the truth.”

Local hook: “The Mothership” was filmed in the Boston area from June to August 2021, with filmmakers shooting scenes in Boston, Dover, Natick, and Plainville, among other towns.

“The School for Good and Evil”

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in “The School for Good and Evil.” (Helen Sloan/Netflix)

Plot: “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.”

Advertisement:

Local hook: Based on a best-selling book series by Soman Chainani, the cast of “The School for Good and Evil” includes Charlize Theron (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”), Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Sir Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi”), and Marblehead native Rob Delaney (“Home Sweet Home Alone”).

“We Have A Ghost”

Plot: “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

Local hook: The cast includes Anthony Mackie (“The Avengers”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”), Tig Notaro (“Army of the Dead”), and Boston native Jennifer Coolidge (“American Pie”).

Here is the full list of original movies coming to Netflix in 2022, sorted by genre.

Confirmed release dates are listed next to each movie, while films with no announced release date are left blank.

Action + Adventure + Sci-Fi

The Adam Project (March 11)

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug (February 11)

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year (May 13)

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)

You People

Drama

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice (March 2)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat (May 11)

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Thriller + Horror

Black Crab (March 18)

Brazen

Choose or Die (April 15)

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

The Weekend Away (March 3)

Windfall (March 18)

For the Whole Family

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby (March 17)

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2 (February 11)

We Have A Ghost

Animated + Anime

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Bubble (April 28)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride (April 22)

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love and Leashes (February 11)

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window (February 4)

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com