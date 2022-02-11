Movies Watch the trailer for ‘Father Stu,’ starring Mark Wahlberg The movie is based on a true story.

Sony Pictures released the trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming movie, “Father Stu.”

The film is based on the true story of Father Stuart Long, who is portrayed in the movie by Wahlberg. After a career in boxing didn’t work out, Long moved from Montana to Los Angeles to try to become a movie star, then, after a near-fatal accident, became a priest. The movie also follows Long through a diagnosis with a muscular disorder and his journey trying to mend his relationship with his parents.

“I found his story to be so inspiring that I knew I had to find a way to bring it to the big screen,” Wahlberg says before the trailer begins.

Mel Gibson portrays Long’s father. The cast also includes Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

“Father Stu” is directed and written by filmmaker Rosalind Ross, marking her directorial debut. It’s produced by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Jordon Foss.

“Father Stu” is set to hit theaters April 15, which is Good Friday.