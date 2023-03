Movies 23 photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

Stars walked a champagne-colored carpet before the main event.

See 23 photos of the 2023 Oscars below.

Stephanie Hsu on the red carpet. She was in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which was nominated for best film, and has the most nominations for a movie in Oscar history with 11 total. She is nominated for best actress in a supporting role. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paul Mescal starred in “Aftersun” and is nominated for best actor. He is the youngest to be nominated in the category. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This is “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” actor James Hong’s first ever Oscars. The movie is nominated for best film, and has the most nominations for a movie in Oscar history with 11 total. – Angela Weiss/AP

“RRR” star Ram Charan, left, and wife Upasana Kamineni arrive at the awards. “Naatu Naatu” from the movie is nominated for best original song. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kerry Condon is in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” nominated for best picture. She is also nominated for best supporting actress. – Ashley Landis/AP

Brendan Fraser waves. He starred in “The Whale” and is nominated for best actor. – Robyn Beck/AFP

Marco Perego Saldana, left, and Zoe Saldana. Saldana starred in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which has several nominations, including best picture and visual effects. – Ashley Landis/AP

Sigourney Weaver on the champagne-colored carpet. She played 14-year-old Kiri in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” – Angela Weiss/AFP

Florence Pugh will present at the 2023 Academy Awards. Presenter rules were changed following Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap so that previous winners will not always hand off awards to current winners. Smith would have presented the new best actor with his award, but he has been banned from the Oscars for the next decade due to his actions. – Jordan Strauss/AP

Halle Bailey will star in “The Little Mermaid” live action film. Many complimented her dress, saying she proved to be a princess. – Jordan Strauss/AP

Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas will present at this year’s Oscars. – Robyn Beck/AFP

Michelle Yeoh is a fan favorite for best actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” This is her first nomination. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Austin Butler is nominated for best actor in “Elvis,” in which he plays the titular character. – Jordan Strauss/AP

Angela Bassett is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in which she plays the queen of Wakanda. – Ashley Landis/AP

Ana de Armas, nominated for best actress, played Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix Original movie “Blonde.” – Ashley Landis/AP

Halle Berry will present at this year’s awards, and some speculate she will present the best actress award given the change in rules. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Samuel L. Jackson was in attendance at the 2023 show. He is one of this year’s presenters. – Ashley Landis/AP

Pedro Pascal is not nominated for any awards, but his role in the HBO Max original “The Last of Us” has raised his status and popularity. He is one of 40 presenters at the awards. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Michelle Williams is nominated for best leading actress. She played Steven Spielberg’s mom in “The Fablemans.” – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

From left to right: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Sam Rechner. Rechner is in “The Fablemans,” which is nominated for best picture. Kidman is a presenter. – Frederic J. Brown/AP

Paul Dano was in two oscar-nominated films, “The Batman” and “The Fabelmans” – John Locher/AP

Lady Gaga is nominated in the best song category and will perform “Hold My Hand” at the awards, Variety reports. – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai debuted at the Oscars with her husband. She wore a sequin gown. – Valerie Macon/Getty