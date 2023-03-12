Movies Watch Ke Huy Quan’s emotional Oscars speech for best supporting actor win "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"

In an emotional speech following his Oscars win for best supporting actor Sunday night, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Ke Huy Quan thanked his family and detailed his 30-year journey back to acting.

“Mom, I just won an Oscar,” Quan, who starred in “The Goonies” as a child, said at the beginning of his speech.

Crying, he went on to say that opportunities like this don’t come often.

“My journey started on a boat,” he said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American Dream.”

The last time Quan appeared in a major film was over 30 years ago, with fellow Oscars comeback actor Brendan Fraser. The two reunited at the awards show Sunday night after starring in 1992’s “Encino Man.”

“Dreams are something you have to believe in,” Quan said at the end of his speech. “I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

Quan started acting when he was 12 and was cast as Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” He starred in a handful of movies before taking a break from acting in the late 90s after he struggled to find roles.

The first-time Oscar winner returned to acting in 2021 with the Netflix original movie “Finding Ohana.” During the interim years, he worked as a stunt choreographer.

Watch Quan’s emotional speech below.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan on winning Best Supporting Actor! @allatoncemovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/VEI3I0bZDh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023