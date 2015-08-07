Music Zac Brown Band has ‘a few surprises’ in store for Fenway concerts

The slew of record-breaking Zac Brown Band concerts at Fenway is finally upon us.

The band will make Fenway Park history by hosting three consecutive shows this weekend, which sold out in record time. Fenway has amped up its concert game this summer, hosting four headliners—Billy Joel, Foo Fighters, James Taylor, and Zac Brown Band—to make for a record seven concerts at the ballpark this season.

ZBB, which includes headliner Zac Brown, fiddler Jimmy De Martini, multi-instrumentalist John Driskell Hopkins, guitarist/keyboardist Coy Bowles, bassist Matt Mangano, drummer Chris Fryar, and percussionist Daniel de los Reyes, is touring nine stadium shows this summer, including the three consecutive shows at Fenway.

“The fact that we are playing three nights is — ‘Wow!’ — to us. It is great one night there, and especially at Fenway,’’ de los Reyes told Boston.com.

And each show will be drastically different and full of surprises.

“We have a lot of new stuff going on, so a lot will be coming to see us perform songs from the new album—a few surprises on stage in terms of production and choreography—but we are also adding some incredible badass covers of different groups and artists we admire,’’ de los Reyes said. “We are going to be doing some cool new songs we have never done before, and each show will be substantially different.’’

The newly released JEKYLL + HYDE marks the band’s third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, and it highlights their wide range folk, pop, metal, gospel, and electronic dance music influences.

“There are injections of different styles with our Southern music mentality behind it all,’’ de los Reyes said. “We’re expanding, but the whole genre is expanding.’’

The trend of crossover in country music in Boston can be even seen in the new country album from Steven Tyler to a love for bro-country in the Boston area.

In between performing and mingling with fans, the band will be exploring the city during the day, and de los Reyes said he’ll be on the hunt for some quality fish and chips.

“I can’t remember the place’s name, but I am going to find it. It was this little bar I stopped by on the water, and I just had the best fish and chips of my life there,’’ de los Reyes said. “I want that fish and chips. I have been thinking about it, so I just have to find it now.’’

He’ll also settle for some “serious Italian food,’’ too.