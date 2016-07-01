15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this July

From Paul McCartney to Cousin Stizz.

–Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
July 1, 2016

Want fun things to do in Boston, delivered to your inbox every Thursday? Sign up for the BosTen newsletter, our weekly roundup of 10 not-lame events in the city.

From Fourth of July festivals by the river to a trio of legendary rock songwriters playing at the greatest ballpark in America, here are some shows to keep on your radar this month.

Locals releasing records

And the Kids

Western MA trio And The Kids tour through town to celebrate the release of their new album Friends Share Lovers, which hit shelves in early June. They’ll be joined at The Sinclair by fellow locals Vundabar and Kal Marks.

Advertisement

(Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; The Sinclair; $12; all ages; with Vundabar, Kal Marks; tickets available here)

Hallelujah the Hills

Local collective Hallelujah the Hills take to The Sinclair for a double-sized celebration. The band is releasing a new EP as well as the vinyl release of their latest full-length, A Band Is Something To Figure Out. Having created sounds out of Boston for more than ten years now, they’ll be joined by three local pals that they’ve made along the way.

(Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $12; 18+; with The Barbazons, Thalia Zedek Band, Black Beach; tickets available here)

Wobblesauce

Boston’s jamtronic mainstays Wobblesauce have held residencies and made bodies move for years now. They’ll stop through Brighton Music Hall to celebrate their new album Obstacle Illusions with some local pals.

(Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $10; 18+; with Greener Grounds, Moduloktopus, Treehouse; tickets available here)

Hip-hop heavy hitters

Rakim

Legendary Long Island lyricist Rakim has penned some of hip-hop’s most memorable lines. Now he’ll come to town to deliver his legendary 1987 album Paid in Full in its entirety.

(Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs; $25; 18+; tickets available here)

Cousin Stizz

Boston’s own Cousin Stizz has gone a long way in the past year, from dropping the widely-praised Suffolk County to getting nods from Drake. He’ll headline The Paradise for the first time upon his return home.

Advertisement

(Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $15; all ages; tickets available here)

Rock in all its forms

Phish

The Vermont jam band veterans are more than three decades in—and playing with as much intensity as ever. The quartet will debut new material throughout the summer as they prep a new album, and will likely melt a few faces with some old stuff as well.

(Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.; Xfinity Center; $45-$65; all ages; tickets available here)

Guided By Voices

Any show by legendary Ohio garage rockers Guided By Voices is guaranteed to be both a memorable one and an unpredictable one. The band returns to Boston for the first time since its latest breakup with a brand new lineup, and probably about 40 new songs.

(Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $35; 18+; with Nap Eyes; tickets available here)

The Julie Ruin

Riot grrrl pioneer Kathleen Hanna has performed in many capacities since first taking the music scene by storm in the early ‘90s. Her latest band, The Julie Ruin, is something of a supergroup, also featuring former Bikini Kill bandmate Kathi Wilcox, cabaret pianist Kenny Mellman, and more. They’ll play The Sinclair with The Seth Bogart Show.

(Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $20; 18+; with The Seth Bogart Show; tickets available here)

Seasoned vets

Bob Dylan

It’s safe to say that Bob Dylan has had an influence on more than a few people. The beloved American songwriter is still touring at age 75, and will stop through Boston for a summer evening on the harborside.

Advertisement

(Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; Blue Hills Bank Pavilion; $39.50-$179.50; all ages; with Mavis Staples; tickets available here)

Dead & Company

Three of the original Grateful Dead members team up with some of today’s top players including John Mayer, who plays the part of Jerry Garcia. The band will weave through classic Dead jams for two nights at the home of the Sox.

(Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $55-$130; all ages; tickets available here)

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul returns to Fenway for another night filled with songs from his incomparable repertoire. For those unaware, McCartney was a member of one of the most influential bands of all time: Wings.

(Sunday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $59.50-$275; all ages; tickets available here)

Summer festivals

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, The Boston Pops

Two of pop music’s heavy hitters team up with Boston’s signature Fourth of July orchestra. As usual, pack a picnic, stay hydrated, and get there early. And no, this year will not feature Dr. Phil as host.

(Monday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m.; Hatch Shell; free; all ages)

Levitate Festival

The South Shore is the place to be for the second Saturday in July as the Marshfield Fair Grounds host an impressive lineup of festival favorites, from the Tedeschi Trucks Band (featuring South Shore native Susan Tedeschi) and local funk studs Lettuce.

(Saturday, July 9 at 12 p.m.; Marshfield Fair Grounds; $15-$65; all ages; with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Lettuce, Twiddle, more; tickets available here)

Warped Tour

The Vans-sponsored traveling pop-punk festival is something of a rite of passage for teenagers and rock fans alike. This summer’s tour brings classic acts and new names together for a playful summer mosh-fest.

(Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m.; Xfinity Center; $43.50; all ages; with New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Sum 41, many more; tickets available here)

Festival at the Farm

Live music returns to the former site of the beloved Life Is Good Festival. Catch sets from local boy Ryan Montbleau, Brooklyn funkateers Turkuaz, and many more while sipping brews next to Blue Hills.

(Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m.; Prowse Farm; $15-$40; all ages; with Ryan Montbleau Band, Turkuaz, The Motet, more; tickets available here)

TOPICS: Music Things to Do
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Love Letters
I’m having post-hookup doubts June 26, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Arts
A lawsuit helps muzzle John Oliver — sort of June 26, 2017 | 1:16 AM
Lifestyle
15 ways Harry Potter has changed culture since the first book was published 20 years ago June 25, 2017 | 5:15 PM
Inside the newly renamed Bridge Club.
Local News
Vermont bar changes name after intense pressure from LGBT community June 24, 2017 | 9:11 AM
The Dean Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island.
Travel
These 2 New England cities are among the best for girlfriend getaways June 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
06/22/2017 BOSTON, MA David Ortiz (cq) (left) and Rob Gronkowski (cq) shake hands during The Roast of David Ortiz at the House of Blues in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Entertainment
The 13 best jokes from the David Ortiz roast—that we actually can repeat June 23, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Guests will enjoy a high tea with live jazz music on the grounds of Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.
Travel
Party in a rumored prohibition-era speakeasy during a themed weekend at this NH resort June 23, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Love Letters
It’s been a month and we haven’t met June 23, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Movies
Watch these free movies under the stars this summer June 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lake Street Dive during Wednesday's June 21, 2017 show in New York. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Music
An under-the-radar Boston band performed on Stephen Colbert's show June 22, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Stronger.'
Movies
Watch the intense first trailer for 'Stronger' June 22, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers.
Entertainment
Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler brought back one of their classic 'SNL' bits June 22, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Love Letters
Fell for a married woman (again) June 22, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 22, 2017 | 7:46 AM
-BOSTON, MA, JULY 18, 2014 - Together Boston and the City of Boston present The Donna Summer Memorial Roller Disco Tribute Party in City Hall Plaza.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Casey Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel.
TV
What Casey Affleck regrets about his Oscars speech June 21, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Love Letters
Navigating the ‘courtesy swipe’ on dating apps June 21, 2017 | 8:50 AM
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Daniel Day-Lewis arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Entertainment
Daniel Day-Lewis says he's retiring from acting June 20, 2017 | 8:08 PM
Travel
A man who visited 350 parks says you need to check out these 9 gems June 20, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Corinne Olympios, on April 18.
TV
'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant's lawyer disputes no misconduct finding June 20, 2017 | 1:19 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO - TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT star, Mark Wahlberg speaks with the press on the red carpet at the TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT Charity Premiere with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation at Showcase LIVE, Patriot Place in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Stew Milne/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images)
Movies
Mark Wahlberg confirms that he's done with the 'Transformers' franchise June 20, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Grillos Pickles.
Food
This food festival is entirely devoted to pickles June 20, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Empty frames in the Gardner Museum’s Dutch room, where where Rembrandt’s “A Lady and Gentleman in Black” and “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee” once resided.
Arts
This man says he can recover missing Gardner paintings — this year June 20, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Love Letters
I feel excluded by his female friend June 20, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Somerville, MA 12/2/13 Sarma in Somerville (Winter Hill), Ana Sortun's new restaurant. Lamb Kofte Sliders. Lane Turner/Globe Staff; Reporter: Devra First: FOOD Slug: 11dinpic
Restaurants
These 12 Mass. restaurants made Eater's list of the 38 best in N.E. June 19, 2017 | 4:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/12/2017: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION...The community is South Boston.... The Hood milk bottle reflects on a nearby office building near the Boston Children's Museum on Congress St. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 012217LocationPics
Restaurants
It looks like Sullivan’s is moving into the Hood Milk Bottle June 19, 2017 | 2:22 PM
FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. fficials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday, June 16, 2017 that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Celebs
Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system June 19, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Arts
Starting Friday, here are all of the museums you can visit for free this summer June 19, 2017 | 12:27 PM
Hampton Beach boardwalk.
Travel
This local beach has the best boardwalk in America June 19, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Love Letters
Too soon to move in together? June 19, 2017 | 7:57 AM