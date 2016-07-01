15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this July

Want fun things to do in Boston, delivered to your inbox every Thursday? Sign up for the BosTen newsletter, our weekly roundup of 10 not-lame events in the city.

From Fourth of July festivals by the river to a trio of legendary rock songwriters playing at the greatest ballpark in America, here are some shows to keep on your radar this month.

Locals releasing records

And the Kids

Western MA trio And The Kids tour through town to celebrate the release of their new album Friends Share Lovers, which hit shelves in early June. They’ll be joined at The Sinclair by fellow locals Vundabar and Kal Marks.

(Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; The Sinclair; $12; all ages; with Vundabar, Kal Marks; tickets available here)

Hallelujah the Hills

Local collective Hallelujah the Hills take to The Sinclair for a double-sized celebration. The band is releasing a new EP as well as the vinyl release of their latest full-length, A Band Is Something To Figure Out. Having created sounds out of Boston for more than ten years now, they’ll be joined by three local pals that they’ve made along the way.

(Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $12; 18+; with The Barbazons, Thalia Zedek Band, Black Beach; tickets available here)

Wobblesauce

Boston’s jamtronic mainstays Wobblesauce have held residencies and made bodies move for years now. They’ll stop through Brighton Music Hall to celebrate their new album Obstacle Illusions with some local pals.

(Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $10; 18+; with Greener Grounds, Moduloktopus, Treehouse; tickets available here)

Hip-hop heavy hitters

Rakim

Legendary Long Island lyricist Rakim has penned some of hip-hop’s most memorable lines. Now he’ll come to town to deliver his legendary 1987 album Paid in Full in its entirety.

(Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs; $25; 18+; tickets available here)

Cousin Stizz

Boston’s own Cousin Stizz has gone a long way in the past year, from dropping the widely-praised Suffolk County to getting nods from Drake. He’ll headline The Paradise for the first time upon his return home.

(Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $15; all ages; tickets available here)

Rock in all its forms

Phish

The Vermont jam band veterans are more than three decades in—and playing with as much intensity as ever. The quartet will debut new material throughout the summer as they prep a new album, and will likely melt a few faces with some old stuff as well.

(Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.; Xfinity Center; $45-$65; all ages; tickets available here)

Guided By Voices

Any show by legendary Ohio garage rockers Guided By Voices is guaranteed to be both a memorable one and an unpredictable one. The band returns to Boston for the first time since its latest breakup with a brand new lineup, and probably about 40 new songs.

(Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $35; 18+; with Nap Eyes; tickets available here)

The Julie Ruin

Riot grrrl pioneer Kathleen Hanna has performed in many capacities since first taking the music scene by storm in the early ‘90s. Her latest band, The Julie Ruin, is something of a supergroup, also featuring former Bikini Kill bandmate Kathi Wilcox, cabaret pianist Kenny Mellman, and more. They’ll play The Sinclair with The Seth Bogart Show.

(Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $20; 18+; with The Seth Bogart Show; tickets available here)

Seasoned vets

Bob Dylan

It’s safe to say that Bob Dylan has had an influence on more than a few people. The beloved American songwriter is still touring at age 75, and will stop through Boston for a summer evening on the harborside.

(Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; Blue Hills Bank Pavilion; $39.50-$179.50; all ages; with Mavis Staples; tickets available here)

Dead & Company

Three of the original Grateful Dead members team up with some of today’s top players including John Mayer, who plays the part of Jerry Garcia. The band will weave through classic Dead jams for two nights at the home of the Sox.

(Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $55-$130; all ages; tickets available here)

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul returns to Fenway for another night filled with songs from his incomparable repertoire. For those unaware, McCartney was a member of one of the most influential bands of all time: Wings.

(Sunday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $59.50-$275; all ages; tickets available here)

Summer festivals

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, The Boston Pops

Two of pop music’s heavy hitters team up with Boston’s signature Fourth of July orchestra. As usual, pack a picnic, stay hydrated, and get there early. And no, this year will not feature Dr. Phil as host.

(Monday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m.; Hatch Shell; free; all ages)

Levitate Festival

The South Shore is the place to be for the second Saturday in July as the Marshfield Fair Grounds host an impressive lineup of festival favorites, from the Tedeschi Trucks Band (featuring South Shore native Susan Tedeschi) and local funk studs Lettuce.

(Saturday, July 9 at 12 p.m.; Marshfield Fair Grounds; $15-$65; all ages; with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Lettuce, Twiddle, more; tickets available here)

Warped Tour

The Vans-sponsored traveling pop-punk festival is something of a rite of passage for teenagers and rock fans alike. This summer’s tour brings classic acts and new names together for a playful summer mosh-fest.

(Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m.; Xfinity Center; $43.50; all ages; with New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Sum 41, many more; tickets available here)

Festival at the Farm

Live music returns to the former site of the beloved Life Is Good Festival. Catch sets from local boy Ryan Montbleau, Brooklyn funkateers Turkuaz, and many more while sipping brews next to Blue Hills.

(Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m.; Prowse Farm; $15-$40; all ages; with Ryan Montbleau Band, Turkuaz, The Motet, more; tickets available here)