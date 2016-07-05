Watch Demi Lovato’s stunning tribute to Prince with the Boston Pops

Lovato sang ‘Purple Rain’ at Monday’s Fourth of July celebration at the Hatch Shell.

By
July 5, 2016

Many notable singers have made tributes to Prince since his death in April, paying homage to the Purple One’s legacy and outsize impact on the musical landscape. During Monday night’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, Demi Lovato provided her own homage to the late singer—a goosebump-inducing rendition of “Purple Rain.”

Lovato, who was one of the performers at the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration with Nick Jonas and Little Big Town, took the Hatch Shell stage to cover the Prince classic along with the Boston Pops Orchestra. She’s known for having quite the vocal range, so don’t doubt she nailed those high notes at the end. Slay, Demi.

