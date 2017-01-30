The Chainsmokers are coming to TD Garden

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 06: Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform during the iHeartMedia CES 2017 celebration on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform during the iHeartMedia celebration on Jan. 6, 2017 in Las Vegas. –Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
By
January 30, 2017

This spring, The Chainsmokers are moving to the city in a broke-down car.

Actually, they’re more likely just passing through in a tricked-out tour bus, but you get the picture. TD Garden announced Monday morning that the Grammy-nominated pair will play the arena on June 2 as part of their “Memories: Do Not Open” tour.

The duo topped charts throughout 2016 with their hits “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and song-of-the-summer “Closer.”

The announcement of The Chainsmoker’s summer tour also came with news of the duo’s first full-length album, following the release of EPs”Bouquet” in 2015 and”Collage” in 2016.

One-half of the EDM duo, Drew Taggart, was raised in Maine before moving to New York City, where he met his future collaborator, Alex Pall. For The Chainsmokers’ first live performance in New York City in 2014, they opened for the duo Timeflies, which got its start at Tufts.

Pre-sale tickets for The Chainsmokers’ TD Garden show will be released Monday at 3 p.m. on Ticketmaster. The rest of the tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

