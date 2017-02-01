15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this February

From Red Hot Chili Peppers to Daya.

5/7/12 Boston, MA Flea (cq), left and Anthony Kiedis (cq) with the Red Hot Chili Peppers (cq) performing at the TD Garden on Monday May 7, 2012. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) slug: 08chilipic section: living Reporter: Sarah Rodman
Flea and Anthony Kiedis with the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing at the TD Garden on May 7, 2012. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
10:40 AM

A two-night run for a locally-bred folk trio and an appearance by a pioneering funk collective are just two of the standout live acts hitting the city this month.

Listening locally

Lina Tullgren
The wintry acoustic sounds of Lina Tullgren are the perfect way to kick off one of Boston’s coldest months. The locally bred songwriter will embark on her winter tour with a hefty local show at the Middle East. (Friday, February 3 at 10:30 p.m.; Middle East Upstairs; $10; 18+; tickets available here)

Ballroom Thieves
Boston’s own folk trio Ballroom Thieves has plucked its acoustic anthems all over the country. The band has graced both the Newport Folk Festival Stage and the Boston Calling one, and will play a two-night hometown stand to warm up Cambridge this month. (Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 at 9 p.m.; The Sinclair; $20; 18+; with special guests; tickets available here)

Lady Lamb
Maine’s Aly Spaltro, better known as Lady Lamb, performs a quirky blend of folk rock and bedroom pop and evolves with every album she releases. Now a Brooklynite, Spaltro will travel back up north to play The Sinclair. (Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $15-$18; 18+; with Henry Jamison; tickets available here)

Mini Dresses
Mini Dresses has played their ethereal rock melodies in basements and bars alike here in Boston for the past few years. With a debut album on the way, the trio will headline a massive local bill to benefit Planned Parenthood. (Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Upstairs; $10; 18+; with Daephne, The Pink Parts; tickets available here)

Something soulful

Ruby Rose Fox
Local honey-voiced crooner Ruby Rose Fox regularly performs all over Boston, and when Valentine’s Day rolls around, you can guarantee that she’ll be on stage. Show up to Atwood’s in the name of love for her sixth annual show on the holiday. Even if Cupid’s not kind, at least the music will be sweet. (Saturday, February 14 at 9 p.m.; Atwood’s Tavern; $14; 21+; with Carter Hulsey; tickets available here)

Laura Mvula
British vocalist Laura Mvula brings soulful vocal power to her unique compositions. Mvula will stop at The Sinclair for her first Boston date since the release of her complex 2016 sophomore album, The Dreaming Room. (Wednesday, February 15 at 8:30 p.m.; The Sinclair; $29.50-$32; 18+; tickets available here)

Lee Fields & The Expressions
Lee Fields has been a regular in the soul scene for more than four decades. He has found more recent success, however, with his own band, The Expressions. The funky vet will liven up the dance floor of Royale this month. (Thursday, February 16 at 9 p.m.; Royale; $15-$18; 18+; tickets available here)

Parliament Funkadelic
If you want to get funked up, make your funk the P-Funk. By that, we mean get to House of Blues for a night of freaky bass lines, cosmic synths, and soulful anthems courtesy of George Clinton’s pioneering ‘70s collective Parliament Funkadelic. (Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m.; House of Blues; $29.50-$39.50; all ages; tickets available here)

Hip-hop heavy hitters

Run The Jewels
The dual force of Killer Mike and El-P has risen quickly to prominence in the hip-hop scene, blending hard rhythms with politically-driven lyrics. The band’s latest, Run The Jewels 3, got a surprise Christmas Day release. The two rappers will make a stop at House of Blues before returning to Boston this spring to play the Boston Calling music festival. (Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues; $25-$35; all ages; with The Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape, Nick Hook, Cuz; tickets available here)

RA the Rugged Man
New York-based hip-hop vet RA the Rugged Man has worked with everyone from Wu-Tang Clan to Notorious B.I.G., all while appearing in a number of feature films, acting as a regular boxing commentator, and frequently writing for magazines such as Vibe and Complex. He will bring his many talents to Middle East Downstairs this month. (Thursday, February 9 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs; $16; 18+; with AFRO, Jarv; tickets available here)

Pop prospects

Tove Lo
Swedish pop singer Tove Lo broke through with 2014’s Queen of the Clouds, making a solid first impression with her single “Habits (Stay High).” Now, after the release of her sophomore album, Lady Wood, and a rather liberating Boston Calling performance, Tove Lo is back in town to play House of Blues. (Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues; $30-$40; all ages; with Phoebe Ryan; tickets available here)

Us The Duo
LA acoustic twosome Us The Duo garnered fame with the prolific release of six-second pop music covers on Vine. Five years later and the two are now married, touring the U.S., and making a stop at The Paradise as part of their Just Love Tour. (Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $18; all ages; with Hailey Knox; tickets available here)

Daya
Pittsburgh pop newcomer Daya had quite the 2016, releasing her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, performing for former President Obama, and scooping up a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. She’ll make her first solo stop in Boston to play The Paradise. (Sunday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club; $20; all ages; tickets available here)

Rock in all its forms

Red Hot Chili Peppers
These ‘90s funk rock heroes have been dishing out memorable hits for more than three decades. With the recent release of The Getaway, the band’s first album in five years, the Chili Peppers will play TD Garden with the help of Trombone Shorty. (Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.; TD Garden; $49-$99; all ages; with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; tickets available here)

Japandroids
Canadian garage punk duo Japandroids haven’t toured the U.S. extensively since the release of the widely acclaimed 2012 album Celebration Rock. Now, behind the release of the band’s third album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Japandroids is making its way to Royale to play Boston for the first time in almost five years. (Monday, February 20 at 8 p.m.; Royale; $25; 18+; with Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers; tickets available here)

