‘Sweet Caroline’ got the Carpool Karaoke treatment at the Grammys

James Corden roped in artists including Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, and Neil Diamond to sing the Red Sox anthem live.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, GRAMMY Awards host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez and Jason Derulo during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
From left: Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, GRAMMY Awards host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez and Jason Derulo during The 59th GRAMMY Awards. –Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
By
8:41 AM

The only thing missing was the Green Monster when a handful of musicians joined host James Corden in a short Carpool Karaoke singalong of “Sweet Caroline” at the Grammys.

Seated in a cardboard cutout of a car, Corden pulled together Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Faith Hill, Jason Derulo, Ryan Tedder, Keith Urban, and Tim McGraw to perform Diamond’s song.

Red Sox fans lamented the performance on Twitter, noting the stars didn’t seem to know the words that echo through every game at Fenway Park.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, 5 -year-old Blue Ivy Carter, soon joined in to steal the show.

Watch the full moment at CBS.

TOPICS: Music Boston Red Sox
