‘Sweet Caroline’ got the Carpool Karaoke treatment at the Grammys

The only thing missing was the Green Monster when a handful of musicians joined host James Corden in a short Carpool Karaoke singalong of “Sweet Caroline” at the Grammys.

Seated in a cardboard cutout of a car, Corden pulled together Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Faith Hill, Jason Derulo, Ryan Tedder, Keith Urban, and Tim McGraw to perform Diamond’s song.

Red Sox fans lamented the performance on Twitter, noting the stars didn’t seem to know the words that echo through every game at Fenway Park.

This is what happens when you don't pull a Red Sox fan into a Sweet Caroline sing along #GRAMMYs — Ellen Fleming (@WhatTheFlem) February 13, 2017

The artists at the #Grammys don't know the words to "Sweet Caroline" clearly aren't #BostonRedSox fans — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 13, 2017

If you're on the East Coast, and a Red Sox fan, and you don't know the lyrics to Sweet Caroline, you're not allowed in New England. #Grammys — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) February 13, 2017

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, 5 -year-old Blue Ivy Carter, soon joined in to steal the show.

Moment of the night! One EPIC carpool karaoke! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0chlUM6XSM — CBS 5 News (@CBS5AZ) February 13, 2017

Watch the full moment at CBS.