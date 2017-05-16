How the DJ for the Red Sox and Patriots gets fans psyched up

Meet TJ Connelly, who has perfected the art (and science) of a winning soundtrack for some of Boston’s best players and their fans.

TJ Connelly.
TJ Connelly. –Alex Teng
By
9:40 AM

It’s a typical Monday morning in late April, and TJ Connelly wakes at 4:30 to get to WBCZ, the station at Boston College, for his 6 a.m. radio show. From 9 to 2, he works as an entrepreneur and app developer in downtown Boston. Then, just before 2:30 in the afternoon, he arrives at Fenway to get ready for 3:20 batting practice.

Connelly is 39 years old, with flowing dark hair and a long beard. Today, he’s dressed in a ratty black golf shirt and gray checked pants. As the players trickle onto the field, Connelly looks through an open window in the production booth high above home plate. He’s standing before a Yamaha soundboard, black headphones around his neck, clicking on a laptop that holds more than 35,000 songs. And for the next seven hours, he will toil at what may be the world’s coolest part-time job: Fenway Park DJ.

Advertisement

Connelly grew up in Milton, and he played the drums, clarinet, and bass guitar. After high school, he skipped college and became a programmer. During the Internet bubble, money fell from the sky. But then the bubble burst. To make ends meet, he took a job as a bouncer at a college bar in Kenmore Square. There he spent long hours watching over the dance floor and paying close attention to the DJ. “He’s drinking for free, all the girls are talking to him, and he’s playing super-loud music,” Connelly says. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s better than my gig.’ ” So he decided to become a DJ.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: Music New England Patriots Boston Red Sox Entertainment
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Sam Harden (left) and James Grimes run Better Bagels pop-ups.
Food
Doughnut vs. bagel: a hole different game May 16, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Love Letters
He says he’s not my boyfriend May 16, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Bottles of Budweiser produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Beer
Anheuser-Busch announces $11 million brewery expansion May 16, 2017 | 2:38 AM
Host Conan O'Brien on stage during the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Concert at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, Sunday Dec. 11, 2016. Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring Colombia's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end. (Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix)
Entertainment
Writer claims Conan O'Brien stole his jokes May 15, 2017 | 7:38 PM
EMILIA CLARKE in the HBO series GAME OF THRONES (Season 5; Episode 9). 05tycolumn 06crit 14SummerTVPicks
TV
'Game of Thrones' might spawn new HBO shows, creator says May 15, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Entertainment
What we learned about 'SNL' election season from Hollywood Reporter May 15, 2017 | 4:29 PM
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, left, walks with actor Jake Gyllenhaal before throwing out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, April 18, 2016, in Boston. Gyllenhaal is playing Bauman in a movie called Stronger. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Events
Jeff Bauman and Jake Gyllenhaal to serve as Indy 500 starters May 15, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Bruno Cruciani cooked over a grill in the kitchen of Shepard in Cambridge.
Restaurants
Neighbors clash over Cambridge restaurant’s smoke May 15, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Katy Perry arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Katy Perry announces album release date, North American tour May 15, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Love Letters
I drank too much around his friends May 15, 2017 | 8:51 AM
John Oliver.
Entertainment
John Oliver blasts Donald Trump for Comey firing May 15, 2017 | 8:36 AM
TV
NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace' May 14, 2017 | 12:39 PM
A fountain and sculpture in the Boston Public Library courtyard.
Music
The Boston Public Library will host free concerts in its beautiful courtyard May 13, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Boston, MA 06/13/ 07 Bar tender Pete Burton pours a pint of Sam Adams lager beer in a glass designed by Sam Adams for specific use with their lager. Burton works at the Sunset Bar in the Allston section of Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 13, 2007. (John Bohn / Globe Staff) section: LIVING; slug: 14glass; reporter: Joseph Kahn
Restaurants
Boston is one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a beer May 13, 2017 | 12:36 PM
With its Naples certification, Posto, in Somerville, passes the craft pizza test.
Restaurants
Just how much craft pizza can Boston eat? May 13, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Katie Wylie (left) and Amanda Wylie (third from left) in 'Annie.'
Arts
How two young sisters landed roles in the national tour of 'Annie' May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Race Point Lighthouse and keeper's house (1876) at the tip of Cape Cod.
Travel
20 things to do for under $20 in Provincetown May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
A past Wanderlust 108.
Health
This fitness event is unlike any triathlon you’ve done before May 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celebs
Ashley Graham is a woman with curves but don't say plus-size May 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Fish Tacos are served at El Pelon Taqueria in Boston, Massachusetts. The dish consists of cornmeal encrusted cod topped with arbor chile mayo, limed onions, pickled cabbage, and cucumbers.
Restaurants
These are the most popular Mexican restaurants in Boston, according to check-in data May 12, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Events
Two local Mother's Day traditions have been canceled May 12, 2017 | 12:52 PM
History
2 trees planted by Robert Frost toppled by Vermont winds May 12, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer.
Entertainment
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride through NYC as Sean Spicer May 12, 2017 | 10:51 AM
FILE - In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Denise Wilkes, left, looks at baby Noah Burton, sitting on a fellow worshiper's lap, during a church service in Birmingham, Ala. Emma and Noah continued their reign as the most popular baby names last year.
Lifestyle
Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity May 12, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Stephen Colbert.
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert responds to Donald Trump's 'no-talent' insult May 12, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Love Letters
Falling for my boyfriend’s friend May 12, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat May 12, 2017 | 7:16 AM
Books
Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary May 12, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers in concert at Fenway Park. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Names, goldstein)
Arts
10 Boston concerts that are close to selling out May 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Selection of juices from Cocobeet
Health
These are the best juice bars in Greater Boston May 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM