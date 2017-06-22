An under-the-radar Boston band performed on Stephen Colbert’s show

By
June 22, 2017

Many local music fans have heard of Lake Street Dive. The multi-genre band of New England Conservatory students formed in 2004 and has played shows in the area for years. In their most-watched video on YouTube, they perform a soulful, roots rock-infused cover of the Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back” on a Boston sidewalk.

Now the group is based in Brooklyn, and on Wednesday took another big step in their career with a performance on The Late Show.

After a brief introduction in which host Stephen Colbert called the group “one of my favorite bands performing my new favorite song,” lead singer Rachael Price launched into “Close to Me,” a track off the band’s 2016 album, Side Pony.

Colbert has been a Lake Street Dive fan for a while now. In 2014, he had the group perform on The Colbert Report, and even took time to interview them.

The band is currently playing shows all over the U.S. but will be back in Massachusetts for two summer festivals: the Levitate Music Festival in Marshfield on July 9 and the Green River Festival in Greenfield on July 15.

