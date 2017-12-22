Mariah Carey is returning to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION)
–Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images
By
NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
AP,
December 22, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey is determined to have a better New Year’s Eve than in 2016 — she is returning to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle.

The Grammy-winning singer’s live performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve 2016 was marked by problems. She was visibly upset and at points stopped singing, despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background. The performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Afterward, Carey posted a meme of herself on social media with the message “(expletive happens).” But it also led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and Dick Clark Productions as to who was at fault, with Carey’s camp charging sabotage with technical glitches, including faulty ear piece, and dick clark productions denying the claims and charging she hadn’t rehearsed enough.

Advertisement

Now, both sides have kissed and made up.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” a joint statement released to The Associated Press said. “See you in Times Square!”

Other performers already announced for the live Times Square performances include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Carey was the first live headline performer in Times Square for the longtime special in 2005, and that performance went seamlessly.

TOPICS: Music Holiday
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Entertainment
What critics are saying about Matt Damon's 'Downsizing' December 22, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Ice rink bumper cars in Providence.
Travel
You can ride bumper cars on ice in Providence December 22, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Hot buttered rum from Oak Long Kitchen + Bar.
Food
8 holiday cocktail recipes local bartenders love December 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
Travel
2 local cities are among America's most romantic for winter travel, according to TripAdvisor December 22, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'After seven weeks, he wants me to move' December 22, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Elizabeth Banks at the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif. on Dec. 1, 2017.
Celebs
Elizabeth Banks was a frustrated actress. Now she’s a determined mogul. December 22, 2017 | 1:15 AM
Music
Boston Symphony Orchestra cuts ties with guest conductor after sexual misconduct allegations December 21, 2017 | 5:38 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Cam'ron and Jim Jones perform at Spotify's RapCaviar Live in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Spotify)
Music
8 live shows worth leaving home for this weekend December 21, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Restaurants
Get curated cheese boards, fresh pastries, and avocado toast at this new local market December 21, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Travel
Taking care of Vermont just in time for ski season December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Two people skinning, the practice of climbing up slopes on skis, at a Colorado resort.
Travel
For some skiers, it's uphill all the way December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
Qantas denies passenger lounge access — over her Uggs December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
A new kind of fitness retreat for New Year's fitness goals December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
This New York hotel is a destination for design December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Maria Menounos on the cover of Women's Health.
Celebs
Maria Menounos reveals new details about brain tumor battle in Women's Health cover story December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Ice Castle
Travel
You can walk through these gigantic, glowing ice castles in New Hampshire December 21, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Ashley Judd attends The Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale in New York on Oct. 26, 2017.
Celebs
The Associated Press names its entertainer of the year December 21, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Married Couple Smiling
Arts
The ‘man flu’ may be real. But many women don’t want to believe it December 21, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'They let the air out of my boyfriend’s tires' December 21, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.
Celebs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released December 21, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat December 21, 2017 | 7:03 AM
Skaters dressed as characters from the movie 'Frozen' in Disney on Ice.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend December 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Straighten up and fly right with the help of these travel products December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Tiny New Zealand keeping up with huge demand for its wines December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Celebrate the end of 2017 at these New England mountain destinations December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Getting up to speed in the Kenyan village of Iten December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with Instagram post December 20, 2017 | 7:34 PM
This Dec. 19, 2017 image taken from video shows, Dustin Hoffman accusers Anna Graham Hunter, from left, Cori Thomas and Kathryn Rossetter during an interview in New York. A handful of women have come forward to accuse the “Tootsie” star of sexual misconduct, some of which occurred decades ago. The 80-year-old initially apologized for making one accuser feel uncomfortable with his comments but in a testy conversation with comedian John Oliver at public talk earlier this monthy, he denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo)
Entertainment
3 of Dustin Hoffman's accusers explain why they decided to talk now December 20, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy in 'Chappaquiddick.'
Entertainment
The 'Chappaquiddick' trailer casts a shadow on the Kennedy family December 20, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Celebs
Check out the Wahlberg family Christmas card December 20, 2017 | 2:18 PM