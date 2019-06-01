15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this June

A radio-sponsored summer staple and the highly anticipated visit of a pop newcomer are just two of this city’s June music events.

Listen local

The Lemonheads

Few bands soundtracked the ’90s in Boston quite like The Lemonheads. The Evan Dando-led power pop collective was responsible for some of the decade’s most memorable hits, and upon reformation in 2005, has continued to release new material and embark on the occasional tour. Traveling with legendary Replacements guitarist Tommy Stinson, the band will play its home turf with a date at The Paradise. (Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $30-$35; 18+; with Tommy Stinson; tickets available here)

Slothrust

Boston-bred trio Slothrust has been churning out grungy basement rock since the beginning of the decade, putting out four albums in the process, including two through venerable West Coast label Dangerbird Records. Still fueled by the success of last year’s “The Pact,” Slothrust will play the Sinclair along with fellow local noisemakers Weakened Friends. (Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $16-$18; 18+; with Weakened Friends; tickets available here)

Medusa, Reclaiming the Myth

Museum of Science is bringing its Summer Thursdays series back, providing eclectic nightlife options at one of Boston’s signature attractions. One of the events in the series, “Medusa, Reclaiming the Myth,” will feature local neo-soul band What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? performing a new concept album that retells the myth of Medusa through a modern lens with underlying themes of female empowerment. The performance, which will run three times throughout the summer, will include custom animations and immersive elements, all within a dome inside the museum. (Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Museum of Science, Boston; $15-$20; 18+; with What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?; tickets available here)

Indie rockers

Kevin Morby

Garagey folkateer and former The Babies frontman Kevin Morby has produced some of the decade’s most genuine songwriting in indie rock. Traveling off of his latest record, April’s “Oh My God,” Morby will play The Sinclair along with former local Sam Cohen. (Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $18-20; 18+; with Sam Cohen; tickets available here)

Yeasayer

Over the course of five records, Brooklyn rockers Yaesayer have dabbled in many different styles, from psych-pop to worldbeat, all while bringing a danceable mix to their live shows. Upon the release of this month’s new LP, “Erotic Reruns,” the band will return to The Paradise. (Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $30; 18+; tickets available here)

Kikagaku Moyo

Japanese psych-rock collective Kikagaku Moyo formed earlier in the decade but has more recently made a splash in the US by touring psych festivals and working with domestic labels like Beyond Beyond Is Beyond and Captcha. Working off of 2018’s “Masana Temples,” the band will play The Sinclair along with fingerpicking psych-folk artist Sarah Louise. (Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $17-$20; 18+; with Sarah Louise; tickets available here)

Cate Le Bon

Welsh songwriter Cate Le Bon has modestly released some of the decade’s most polished and thought-provoking indie rock records. Her fifth record in 10 years, “Reward,” will bring her to Somerville to play ONCE Ballroom. (Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m.; ONCE Ballroom, Somerville; $16-$18; 18+; tickets available here)

Pop machines

Billie Eilish

West Coast youngster Billie Eilish has had an enormous 2019 so far, putting out her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, after several Soundcloud successes over the past few years. Doing a quick jump to touring big venues, Eilish will play Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion along with Florida rapper Denzel Curry. (Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $285-$886; all ages; with Denzel Curry; tickets available here)

Kiss Concert

Some of pop music’s biggest acts will congregate at the Xfinity Center for Kiss108’s annual Kiss Concert. This summer’s bill includes former Disney Channel heartthrobs the Jonas Brothers, British electropop artist Ellie Goulding, and New York chartbuster Bebe Rexha. (Sunday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $23-$152; all ages; with Why Don’t We, Ava Max, Bryce Vine, more; tickets available here)

Dido

British electropop songwriter Dido was a radio mainstay throughout the 2000s, but despite memorable hits such as “Thank You” and “White Flag,” the artist has refrained from touring for the past 15 years. Back on the road supporting her new record, “Still on My Mind,” Dido will make a stop at House of Blues. (Monday, June 17 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $43.50-$55; all ages; with Jack Savoretti; tickets available here)

Ariana Grande

Pop hit machine Ariana Grande had her biggest year yet in 2018, putting out the enormously successful “Sweetener,” then keeping the buzz alive with February’s “Thank U, Next.” Trekking the globe to continue her Sweetener tour, the singer will play TD Garden. (Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $201-$245; all ages; with Normani, Social House; tickets available here)

Grab bag

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

In what could be his final tour with the band, Parliament Funkadelic frontman George Clinton will have racked up decades’ worth of tours and countless albums, cementing his legacy among funk royalty. Bringing the One Nation Under a Groove Tour to Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, the cosmic collective will bring the party to Boston. (Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $25-$75; all ages; with Galactic, Dumpstaphunk; Fishbone, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf; tickets available here)

X Ambassadors

Upstate New York alt-rockers X Ambassadors hit it big with their 2015 sophomore album “VHS,” spawning such hits as “Renegades” and “Unsteady.” The trio’s anticipated follow-up, “Orion,” arrives this month, along with a stop at Royale with Minneapolis plucker Your Smith. (Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m.; Royale, Boston; $36-$38; 18+; with Your Smith; tickets available here)

Dave Matthews Band

For Dave diehards, the summer is not complete without a Dave Matthews Band stop at Xfinity Center. Fueled by hits spanning the past few decades, the collective will bring its improv-heavy roots rock to Mansfield to keep the tradition alive. (Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $49-$115; all ages; tickets available here)

Dead & Company

The latest incarnation of the post-Jerry Grateful Dead will hit the road again for its fourth annual summer tour. The band — which contains three original members, including guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, as well as an all-star supporting cast featuring John Mayer on lead guitar — will switch things up from its typical Fenway run this year to do one night at Gillette Stadium. (Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m.; Gillette Stadium, Foxborough; $39.50-$150; all ages; tickets available here)