‘We just won?!’: Watch Stoughton singer-songwriter Lori McKenna react to Grammy win

It was her third time winning "Best Country Song" at the awards show.

Lori McKenna.
Lori McKenna. –Becky Fluke
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 15, 2021

Related Links

Sunday was a good day for Lori McKenna.

The singer-songwriter was on the couch in her Stoughton home, with her husband, kids, and two sleepy dogs nearby, when she learned she won her third Grammy award for co-writing “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen. (“Best song” Grammys are for songwriters, whereas “best performance” awards are for the actual performers.)

Brandi Carlile, a member of the four-woman supergroup who co-wrote the song with McKenna and fellow member Natalie Hemby, remotely accepted the award in “complete shock.”

McKenna, who was born, raised, and still lives in Stoughton, evidently felt the same while watching from home Sunday afternoon. The award was given before the main Grammy ceremony in the evening.

Advertisement

“What? Oh my God! Oh my God!” McKenna said in a recorded video shared on social media. “We just won?! What?!”

McKenna would have the right to be less surprised about the win: She has written and co-written tunes for country superstars like Faith Hill, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood for over 15 years, and she previously won Grammys for co-writing “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town and writing “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.

McKenna broke into the Boston folk scene before becoming one of the biggest songwriters in Nashville. Her latest album, The Balladeer, came out last July.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Music Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Showplace ICON Theatre in Boston's Seaport neighborhood.
Movies
A Boston movie theater has closed its doors for good March 15, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Plants in the window at Niche in the South End.
How to
How to become a perfect 'plant parent' March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver says this is what makes Tucker Carlson so dangerous March 15, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Mass. movies
A movie filmed in Mass. landed multiple 2021 Oscars nominations March 15, 2021 | 12:48 PM
Streaming guide
How to watch or stream all of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar nominees March 15, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Awards Season
Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscars nominees March 15, 2021 | 9:10 AM
Love Letters
How to a chart a course to friendship with an ex March 15, 2021 | 9:06 AM
Grammy Awards
Grammys 2021: Women sweep awards shaped by pandemic and protest March 15, 2021 | 1:57 AM
Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Fashion
Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys March 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Colin Jamieson on American Idol.
AMERICAN IDOL
Boxford resident heading to Hollywood on 'American Idol' March 14, 2021 | 11:01 PM
Grammy Awards
Beyoncé wins 28th Grammy Award, becoming the most decorated woman in Grammys history March 14, 2021 | 10:58 PM
The Winners
Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards March 14, 2021 | 10:48 PM
Winners
Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards March 14, 2021 | 8:31 PM
H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Grammy Awards updates
The Latest: Billie Eilish wins record of the year at Grammys March 14, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Grammys
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys March 14, 2021 | 7:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside at an NBA game.
Entertainment
J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they're still together March 13, 2021 | 1:20 PM
First responders wait 15 minutes after receiving the Moderna vaccine at the Putnam Clubhouse at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Vaccine Stories
'It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders': A local police officer details his experience getting vaccinated March 12, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Love Letters
Do opposites attract? March 12, 2021 | 8:57 AM
AHS Filming
‘American Horror Story’ season 10 wraps filming in Provincetown. And yes, Macaulay Culkin was there. March 12, 2021 | 12:48 AM
Love Letters
I don’t want this breakup to be forever March 11, 2021 | 9:04 AM
CELEBS
In Australia, Hollywood stars have found an escape from the virus. Who’s jealous? March 10, 2021 | 7:44 PM
tender bar george clooney
Filming Here
Crowds gather in Boston to watch George Clooney film 'The Tender Bar' March 10, 2021 | 4:56 PM
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, the Peloton logo is displayed on the company's stationary bicycle in New York.
Readers Weigh In
We asked, you answered: Here are the best things readers bought during the pandemic March 10, 2021 | 10:05 AM
Love Letters
Odds of us getting back together? March 10, 2021 | 9:02 AM
Local Stars
A Boxford singer who survived leukemia was a fan favorite on 'The Voice' March 9, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Cocaine Bear
Elizabeth Banks to direct 'Cocaine Bear' movie about a real-life bear that ate 70 pounds of cocaine March 9, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Buckingham Palace
Royal family says Harry, Meghan racism charges 'concerning' March 9, 2021 | 4:28 PM
Love Letters
Why is it taking so long to move on? March 9, 2021 | 9:06 AM
Hayden and Jillian Bloom's plot at Blackwood/Claremont Garden in Southwest Corridor Park.
How to
How to start gardening, even in the city March 8, 2021 | 4:17 PM
Celebs
5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey March 8, 2021 | 1:26 PM