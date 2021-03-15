‘We just won?!’: Watch Stoughton singer-songwriter Lori McKenna react to Grammy win

Sunday was a good day for Lori McKenna.

The singer-songwriter was on the couch in her Stoughton home, with her husband, kids, and two sleepy dogs nearby, when she learned she won her third Grammy award for co-writing “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen. (“Best song” Grammys are for songwriters, whereas “best performance” awards are for the actual performers.)

All I can say is that I am honored, humbled and thankful. I had no thought in my mind that we would win. Surrounded by my kids and our dogs, I am stunned and totally in shock. Love you @nataliehemby, @brandicarlile, @TheHighwomen, and @davecobb7. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZCCVVlx7l — Lori McKenna (@LoriMcKennaMA) March 15, 2021

Brandi Carlile, a member of the four-woman supergroup who co-wrote the song with McKenna and fellow member Natalie Hemby, remotely accepted the award in “complete shock.”

McKenna, who was born, raised, and still lives in Stoughton, evidently felt the same while watching from home Sunday afternoon. The award was given before the main Grammy ceremony in the evening.

“What? Oh my God! Oh my God!” McKenna said in a recorded video shared on social media. “We just won?! What?!”

McKenna would have the right to be less surprised about the win: She has written and co-written tunes for country superstars like Faith Hill, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood for over 15 years, and she previously won Grammys for co-writing “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town and writing “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.

McKenna broke into the Boston folk scene before becoming one of the biggest songwriters in Nashville. Her latest album, The Balladeer, came out last July.