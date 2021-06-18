Newsletter Signup
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is welcoming concertgoers back to Symphony Hall as it announces its 2021-22 season.
The season will begin Sept. 30, and mark the end of an 18-month hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Music Director Andris Nelsons will share the opening night podium with John Williams.
Highlights from the season include:
Subscriptions will go on sale July 19. Single ticket sales begin August 30 through BSO.org and by calling 888-266-1200.
