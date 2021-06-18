Music Boston Symphony Orchestra announces reopening of Symphony Hall, 2021-22 programs The season will begin Sept. 30, and mark the end of an 18-month hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Marco Borggreve

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is welcoming concertgoers back to Symphony Hall as it announces its 2021-22 season.

The season will begin Sept. 30, and mark the end of an 18-month hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Music Director Andris Nelsons will share the opening night podium with John Williams.

Highlights from the season include:

Performances of Berg’s Wozzeck with Bo Skovhus and Christine Goerke

A continuation of the BSO’s Grammy award-winning Shostakovich recording cycle with Deutsche Grammophon.

A new cycle of six major works by Richard Strauss.

The launch of a performance cycle of all five Beethoven Concertos with soloist Mitsuko Uchida, starting with Nos. 2 and 4.

Subscriptions will go on sale July 19. Single ticket sales begin August 30 through BSO.org and by calling 888-266-1200.