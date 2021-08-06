Music Legendary Fenway show is Bruce Springsteen’s latest official live release The 2012 Boston concert, featuring a bevy of rarities and covers, is a fan favorite. Bruce Springsteen came to Fenway Park for his "Wrecking Ball" tour in 2012. Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin

As Fenway Park’s concert series gets into full swing, with five shows this week alone, it’s worth recalling who played the very first rock concert at Boston’s storied ballpark.

In September of 2003, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band christened Fenway’s status as a concert venue with a two-night stand, prompting then-Mayor Tom Menino to post signs around the park that read “Welcome to Boss-ton.”

The Boss returned for two more nights at Fenway in August of 2012 during his “Wrecking Ball” tour, and now the second of those two shows — from Aug. 15, 2012 — is seeing an official release on CD and download.

Long-revered by fans for its loose, celebratory vibe and eclectic setlist, from seldom-heard Springsteen outtakes like “Frankie” to a first-time-ever cover of Eddie Floyd’s “Knock on Wood” by request, it’s the latest in a monthly series of official live releases from Springsteen.

The set is available now at live.brucespringsteen.net.

Check out the setlist below:

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Thunder Road

Hungry Heart

Sherry Darling

Summertime Blues

Girls in Their Summer Clothes

We Take Care of Our Own

Two Hearts

Wrecking Ball

Death to My Hometown

My City of Ruins

Knock on Wood

Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?

Thundercrack

Frankie

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Working on the Highway

Shackled and Drawn

Waitin’ on a Sunny Day

Backstreets

Badlands

Land of Hope and Dreams

Who’ll Stop the Rain

Rocky Ground

Born to Run

Detroit Medley

Dancing in the Dark

Quarter to Three

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

American Land