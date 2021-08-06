Music

Legendary Fenway show is Bruce Springsteen’s latest official live release

The 2012 Boston concert, featuring a bevy of rarities and covers, is a fan favorite.

Bruce Springsteen came to Fenway Park for his "Wrecking Ball" tour in 2012. Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin

By Peter Chianca

Live Concerts:

As Fenway Park’s concert series gets into full swing, with five shows this week alone, it’s worth recalling who played the very first rock concert at Boston’s storied ballpark.

In September of 2003, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band christened Fenway’s status as a concert venue with a two-night stand, prompting then-Mayor Tom Menino to post signs around the park that read “Welcome to Boss-ton.”

The Boss returned for two more nights at Fenway in August of 2012 during his “Wrecking Ball” tour, and now the second of those two shows — from Aug. 15, 2012 — is seeing an official release on CD and download.

Advertisement:

Long-revered by fans for its loose, celebratory vibe and eclectic setlist, from seldom-heard Springsteen outtakes like “Frankie” to a first-time-ever cover of Eddie Floyd’s “Knock on Wood” by request, it’s the latest in a monthly series of official live releases from Springsteen.

The set is available now at live.brucespringsteen.net.

Check out the setlist below:

  • Take Me Out to the Ballgame
  • Thunder Road
  • Hungry Heart
  • Sherry Darling
  • Summertime Blues
  • Girls in Their Summer Clothes
  • We Take Care of Our Own
  • Two Hearts
  • Wrecking Ball
  • Death to My Hometown
  • My City of Ruins
  • Knock on Wood
  • Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?
  • Thundercrack
  • Frankie
  • Prove It All Night
  • Darkness on the Edge of Town
  • Working on the Highway
  • Shackled and Drawn
  • Waitin’ on a Sunny Day
  • Backstreets
  • Badlands
  • Land of Hope and Dreams
  • Who’ll Stop the Rain
  • Rocky Ground
  • Born to Run
  • Detroit Medley
  • Dancing in the Dark
  • Quarter to Three
  • Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  • American Land
Jump To Comments