Music Rolling Stones perform at private party hosted by Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium The guest list included Gov. Charlie Baker, J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf, and other Boston-area high-rollers. Mick Jagger and Ron Woods performing in concert with their band the Rolling Stones at Gillette Stadium in 2019.





Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

Performing for an audience for the first time since drummer Charlie Watts died, the Rolling Stones played at a private party hosted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium Monday.

The veteran rockers, who kick off a US tour Sunday in St. Louis, played some of their best-known songs for an invite-only crowd of about 300 people. The band’s 15-song set opened with “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and also included “Tumbling Dice,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Start Me Up,” “Miss You,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and two encores, “Street Fighting Man,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Advertisement:

Watts died Aug. 24 at a London hospital, and his bandmates got emotional Monday talking about their missing partner and friend. Singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards said the evening’s performance, and the upcoming tour, are dedicated to Watts, who was recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure when he died unexpectedly. He was 80. “We have been touring with Charlie for 59 years and we miss our great friend and bandmate,” said Jagger.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.