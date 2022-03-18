Music Watch Charlie Baker dance around at the St. Patrick’s Day Dropkick Murphys concert The typically calm governor looks particularly excited. From left: Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey, Al Barr, and James Lynch perform with the band at House of Blues during their 2018 run of St. Patrick's Day shows.

As most Boston music fans know, The Dropkick Murphys perform St. Patrick’s Day concerts at House of Blues almost every year (COVID-19 threw a wrench in that tradition).

It is a traditional, if somewhat rowdy, Boston activity, and the house is always packed.

But this year, the Boston band had a particularly excited special guest in attendance. One you would never imagine seeing this excited, especially after leading the Commonwealth through the dismal COVID-19 pandemic the last two years.

We have not confirmed that this is, in fact, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, but it sure does look like him, and journalist Dylan Rossiter, who was on scene, believes it was.

Take a look:

Baker seems to be having an extremely good time — as all Dropkick Murphys concertgoers should be on St. Patrick’s Day — dancing along to the band’s 1998 track “Barroom Hero.”

It just shows what a little Irish magic can do.