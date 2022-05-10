Music A group of Milton moms formed a rock band. One year later, they performed on Kelly Clarkson’s show. "We always talked about getting together and playing and never really did. Then the pandemic happened."

A group of Milton moms had a very unique COVID-19 project — starting a rock band. One year later, they’ve performed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Since April 2021 the group of working moms, with careers ranging from farmer to college professor, practiced their guitar riffs and high notes in one of their member’s basements. When they could all find the time, of course.

Shortly after they began, their work paid off.

Joanna Weiss, Leila Mitchell, Heather Shaw, Martha Kennedy, and Imge Ceranoglu performed at Milton Porchfest belting out “We Got the Beat” and other classics.

But that wasn’t the end of their journey to stardom. Weiss, a former Boston Globe writer, wrote a first-person article for Boston Magazine titled “For Those Moms Who Rock.”

She detailed how this group of 45-to-55-year-old moms saw their husbands, some of whom are professional musicians, and their now-teenage children make music and finally decided it was their turn.

The Boston Magazine article caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson’s team.

The group told Boston Magazine in a later interview they were practicing one day when an email popped up. It was from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” asking the group to make an appearance in honor of Mother’s Day.

Weiss told Boston Magazine she received the email on a Thursday, set up a Zoom meeting that day, and by Tuesday the group was on a plane.

On the show, the group explained the name “The Lazy Susans” comes from the idea that the band all sing and switch up their roles, much like the rotation of a real lazy susan.

“It’s a little bit of a pun on the fact that we’re not lazy whatsoever. And a little bit on Suze and Karen,” said Leila Mitchell, who plays percussion and runs a marketing and design firm.

“We always talked about getting together and playing and never really did,” Weiss said on the show. “Then the pandemic happened.”

Weiss said the highlight of the experience was performing with guitarist Jaco Caraco and music director Jason Halbert.

“At that point, I’ve been playing guitar in an organized way for eight months. And here I am playing with these Grammy-winning musicians who have played with Kelly Clarkson and Miley Cyrus and Elton John,” she told Boston Magazine.

If one performance just isn’t enough for Boston area fans, the group’s next gig is at Midway Cafe in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

One Twitter user posted their response to the segment.

The group’s SoundCloud can be found here.