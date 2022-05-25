Music Everything you need to know about Boston Calling 2022 COVID-19 regulations, what you can't bring through security, plus more info about the bands performing at this year's festival. Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling 2022 on May 27-29, 2022. Courtesy Boston Calling

Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival will soon bring more than 50 artists to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 27 through 29.

Festival organizers had a long road to get to this year’s festival, after facing COVID-19 postponements in 2020 and 2021, as well as losing all three of its original headliners in Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Nevertheless, organizers are pleased with the lineup they’ve assembled, topped by new headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, and Metallica, and featuring more local artists than any previous edition of Boston Calling.

“This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene,” Boston Calling co-founder Brian Appel said in a press release. “Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before.”

Given that it’s been three whole years since the last Boston Calling, both first-time attendees and Boston Calling veterans alike may need a refresher on the ins and outs of the annual festival.

To help you get the most out of your Boston Calling 2022 experience, we’ve put together a guide to what you should know before attending the festival this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Below, you’ll find more info on some of the best artists to see, the best food at Boston Calling 2022, rules on what not to bring to the festival, transportation logistics, COVID-19 rules, and more.

Who are some of the top bands and artists at Boston Calling 2022?

Metallica will be one of the headliners of Boston Calling.

You can’t go wrong seeing any of the Boston Calling 2022 headliners, with industrial group Nine Inch Nails, garage rock revivalists The Strokes, and heavy metal pioneers Metallica closing out the festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Besides the headliners, top-billed performers include electronica group Rüfüs Du Sol, alt-rockers Weezer, sibling rock trio HAIM, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, indie rock group Glass Animals, Aussie prog rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 2000s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, Connecticut jam band Goose, hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, and rock group Modest Mouse.

With more than 50 acts set to play during overlapping set times (more on that below), you’ll have to make some difficult decisions. Saturday’s primary dilemma is between Run the Jewels and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who play almost simultaneously that night. On Sunday, the toughest choice in our book is between Glass Animals (6:05 p.m.) and funk group Ripe (5:50 p.m.).

Who are some of the local bands and artists at Boston Calling 2022?

Musician Oompa will be performing at Boston Calling on May 29.

This year, Boston Calling has its largest lineup of local artists, with 20 having ties to New England. You’ll want to listen to Oompa, a Boston-born poet, rapper, and educator, who recently released an album, “Unbothered.” Her electric hits include songs like “Lebron” and “By You,” and she will perform on the Red Stage on Sunday, from at 1:45 p.m. Another Boston native, Ali McGuirk, who is now based in Burlington, Vt., is known for her soulful voice and effortless songwriting. She will be performing on the new Tivoli Audio Orange Stage at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, along with several other local acts, such as Dutch Tulips (Saturday at 2:55 p.m.) and Cape Cod’s Crooked Coast (Sunday at 5:20 p.m.).

Make sure you tune in to Paper Tigers (Sunday at 2:50 p.m.), an indie-alt rock band with a recently released EP called “I Wish Someone Would Have Told Me This Sooner.” Recently featured on Boston.com’s Music Club, Paper Tigers has been praised for their “soaring vocals, dynamic guitars, and energetic drums.” Brockton’s rap collective, Van Buren Records (Saturday at 6:55 p.m.), will be playing as well, recognized for their tracks like “Cult” and “Medic.” Meanwhile, you don’t want to miss Miranda Rae (Friday at 4:10 p.m.), whose shimmering vocals captivate audiences, and was named the Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year. Boston’s indie rock duo, Aaron and the Lord (Sunday at 4:05 p.m.), has deep local music ties and shines in popular songs like “This Love Ain’t Dead” and “Stupid Game.” Catch Cam Meekins (Sunday at 6:50 p.m.), a Boston area rapper, and The Chelsea Curve (Friday at 2:55 p.m.), a mod pop trio inspired by Boston and British culture.

Who else to watch? See a set on the Blue Stage on Sunday by Cliff Notez (Sunday at 2:15 p.m.), an artist whose work is an “exploration of the Black mind.” Julie Rhodes, from Somerville, will be performing on the Red Stage on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. Frances Forever (Saturday at 3:25 p.m.), a creator of indie-pop songs from Melrose, will be on the Blue Stage on Saturday, as will pop-punk inspired singer Charlotte Sands (Saturday at 2:20 p.m.), originally from Hopkinton.

What should I eat or drink while at Boston Calling 2022?

Boston Calling 2022’s food and drink lineup includes a reuben from Mamaleh’s.

You’ll want to dig in, when you see the festival’s offerings. This year, the vendor lineup is diverse, drawing together long-time fan favorites and 10 new additions. While you’re enjoying the musical hits being performed, stop off at some tried-and-true eateries, like Roxy’s Grilled Cheese and Chicken and Rice Guys. Newcomers include Jewish delicatessen Mamaleh’s and Suasday Sandwich Co., a Cambodian culinary concept from the team behind Love Art Sushi. Buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches will be served from Walloons, while South American spot Buenas will be dealing in delicious empanadas. If you’re craving sweets, look to Top Shelf Cookie or The Farmacy Cafe for “Naughty Waffles.” Boston Calling rounds out the list with a few other notable mentions: Jaju Pierogi, FoMu Ice Cream, and The Smoke Shop BBQ.

Those with Platinum passes have access to an expanded dining experience. Specialty menus will be created by the top of Boston’s culinary talent. On Friday, you can try a dish from chef Cory Seeker of Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar or chef Miguel Deras of Mariel, specializing in Cuban food. Saturday brings bites from Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright of Deuxave, dBar, and Boston Chops. On Sunday, you’ll be able to sample cuisine from chef Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, and No Relation.

A variety of drink options options will be available as well. Samuel Adams and Miller Lite and Miller High Life will be available, while a craft beer garden will also be on the scene. Truly Hard Seltzers will be featured, and there will be an extensive wine list from 90+ Cellars. In Platinum, you’ll be able to visit exclusive bars with an assortment of beverages, and for everyone, there will be soft drinks and water from Coca-Cola, as well as Red Bull.

How should I get to and from Boston Calling 2022?

The long and short of how you should travel to and from Boston Calling can be summed up in two words: public transportation.

The easiest way to get to the festival is to take the MBTA Red Line to Harvard Station. From there, it’s a straight shot to the festival: Take John F. Kennedy Street, cross the Anderson Memorial Bridge, and you’ll see the festival entrance on the right side of the street. In total, the walk takes ten minutes.

If you’re not near the Red Line, you can also take the Commuter Rail to the Boston Landing station, which is 1.1 miles from the festival. The 66 and 86 bus routes also stop at Harvard Stadium. For transportation directions from your specific location, use the MBTA Trip Planner.

There is no parking at the festival, and no street parking in nearby neighborhoods. Boston police will be ticketing and towing any vehicles illegally parked near the festival.

If you want to use a ride-share service like Uber or Lyft, organizers recommend setting the destination as Harvard Stadium. At the end of the night, there will be three dedicated ride-share pickup/dropoff spots: One at the Harvard Business School on Western Avenue, and two across the bridge in Cambridge, at Mount Auburn Street (between Dunster and Holyoke Streets) and Garden Street (between Mason Street and Appian Way). In general, the festival recommends public transportation if you want to avoid long wait times.

For cyclists, there is a dedicated bike parking space near the front entrance. And for walkers concerned about safety, Cambridge PD will close roads near the bridge beginning at 9 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety.

How can I avoid long lines?

One of the chief complaints of Boston Calling attendees in 2017 was long lines, with some concertgoers waiting more than an hour just to enter the festival, and others complaining about significant wait times for food and restrooms. This year, the festival hopes to avoid some of those issues by making Boston Calling a cashless experience.

Festival-goers can register their wristband either before or during the festival to connect it to a credit or debit card through the Boston Calling website. Vendors will also accept credit cards, and guests who have cash can visit a cash exchange location where cash equivalent credits will be loaded onto your festival wristband.

Another way to avoid any bottlenecks is to familiarize yourself with the festival map below before heading to Allston on Friday. Much of the layout remains the same from previous festivals, with two exceptions.

First, the brand-new Tivoli Audio Orange Stage, which will showcase a number of local artists, is located on the tennis courts near the path between the Blue Stage and Red Stage parallel to Soldiers Field Road. Secondly, the Bright-Landry Hockey Center, which previously housed the comedy stage, will be closed during the festival.

The Boston Calling 2022 festival map. – Boston Calling

What are the set times for Boston Calling 2022?

Below you’ll find the full list of performance times for all three days of Boston Calling 2022. You can also access the full Boston Calling 2022 schedule and list of set times on the Boston Calling website or via the interactive Boston Calling app, which allows you to pick and choose favorite shows to help plan your weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Delta Airlines Blue Stage

Pom Pom Squad: 2:20 p.m.

Mob Rich: 3:25 p.m.

Paris Texas: 4:35 p.m.

Oliver Tree: 5:50 p.m.

Avril Lavigne: 7:40 p.m.

Green Stage

Grandson: 2:30 p.m.

The Struts: 4:05 p.m.

HAIM: 6:10 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails: 9:00 p.m.

Red Stage

Paris Jackson: 2:00 p.m.

The Backseat Lovers: 3:10 p.m.

Cheap Trick: 5:00 p.m.

Rufus Du Sol: 7:20 p.m.

Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

The Chelsea Curve: 2:55 p.m.

Miranda Rae: 4:10 p.m.

Avenue: 5:20 p.m.

Born Without Bones: 6:55 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Delta Airlines Blue Stage

Charlotte Sands: 2:20 p.m.

Frances Forever: 3:25 p.m.

Sudan Archives: 4:35 p.m.

Orville Peck: 5:50 p.m.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: 7:35 p.m.

Green Stage

Hinds: 2:15 p.m.

KennyHoopla: 4:00 p.m.

Black Pumas: 6:25 p.m.

The Strokes: 9:00 p.m.

Red Stage

Julie Rhodes: 1:30 p.m.

Celisse: 3:00 p.m.

Earthgang: 5:05 p.m.

Run The Jewels: 7:40 p.m.

Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

Dutch Tulips: 2:55 p.m.

Coral Moons: 4:05 p.m.

Ali McGuirk: 5:20 p.m.

Van Buren Records: 6:55 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Delta Airlines Blue Stage

Cliff Notez: 2:15 p.m.

DJO: 3:25 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast: 4:35 p.m.

Ripe: 5:50 p.m.

Goose: 7:35 p.m.

Green Stage

Peach Tree Rascals: 2:15 p.m.

Cults: 3:50 p.m.

Glass Animals: 6:05 p.m.

Metallica: 8:40 p.m.

Red Stage

Oompa: 1:45 p.m.

Horsegirl: 2:50 p.m.

Modest Mouse: 4:55 p.m.

Weezer: 7:15 p.m.

Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

Paper Tigers: 2:50 p.m.

Aaron and the Lord: 4:05 p.m.

Crooked Coast: 5:20 p.m.

Cam Meekins: 6:50 p.m.

What COVID-19 rules are in effect at Boston Calling 2022?

In short, none. Unless Boston enacts last-minute guidelines, guests will not have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or wear a mask at Boston Calling 2022.

What other health information should I know?

The festival will provide privacy stations for nursing or pumping moms at the festival. To find the precise location, head to the information tent near the main entrance arch, where staff will guide you.

The festival is also ADA-friendly, with all four stages ADA accessible and ADA restrooms available. ASL interpreters are available upon request. For more information or questions, email [email protected]

What items can and can’t be taken through security at Boston Calling 2022?

Even though Boston Calling is an outdoor festival, zero cigarettes, cigars, lighters, or tobacco of any kind will be allowed through security. According to Appel, the festival is a nonsmoking event in order to minimize damage to Harvard’s Astroturf fields. And while marijuana use may be legal in a private residence in Massachusetts, it will not be permitted at Boston Calling.

“Basically, we’re a law-abiding event,” Appel told Boston.com in a 2018 interview. “So we want to make sure that people know, ‘Hey, if consumption is not legal in public gathering spaces, then that doesn’t mean it’s legal at Boston Calling, right?’”

Other banned items include vape pens, illegal substances, bags or backpacks larger than 12 by 12 inches, professional cameras and recording devices, squirt guns and spray bottles, laser pointers, chairs, strollers, picnic blankets, and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, check out the Boston Calling website.

How do I get my wristband for Boston Calling 2022?

Ticket holders should have already registered to receive their wristbands in the mail, which shipped in early May. Those who have not will have to visit the festival box office and provide a photo ID to receive their wristbands. The box office opens at noon each day.

Can I still buy tickets to Boston Calling 2022?

You can still purchase tickets of all types on the Boston Calling website. Single-day general admission tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are available for $150 plus fees, single-day VIP tickets are $350 plus fees, and single-day Platinum tickets are $900 plus fees.

You can also still buy a three-day general admission pass for $370 plus fees, three-day VIP for $1,000 plus fees, or three-day Platinum for $2,000 plus fees.

For the first time ever, the festival is also offering two-day GA passes for $270 plus fees.

There are also a number of tickets available below those price points on secondary ticket resale websites like StubHub. Though StubHub offers a moneyback guarantee for fraudulent tickets, the festival says that it cannot guarantee the authenticity of any tickets not purchased directly through its website.