Music From a banana costume to butterfly clips. Here’s what people wore at Boston Calling. "The banana is because I want to stick out in the crowd." John Lachowicz, adorned in red shorts, a denim battle vest, and a full banana costume at Boston Calling. Gwen Egan/Boston.com

How does somebody balance a Glass Animals, Metallica, Japanese Breakfast, and Black Pumas setlist all in three days of outfits? Boston Calling attendees did.

While Boston Calling might not have the fashion culture of Coachella or Burning Man, members of the crowd, and some artists, put together functional, fashionable outfits for the mixed-genre setlists.

John Lachowicz, adorned in red shorts, a denim battle vest, and surprisingly enough, a full banana costume explained that “the battle vest is because it’s old school metal gear…The shorts are because it’s hot…The banana is because I want to stick out in the crowd.”

John Lachowicz in a banana costume at Boston Calling. Gwen Egan/Boston.com

Tarrek Abdel, a member of the Peach Tree Rascals, donned a pair of patchwork pants, a cotton tank, butterfly clips, and a pair of Post Malone crocs. He said the butterfly clips were a callback to the group’s song “Mariposa.”

Tarrek Abdel describes his outfit at Boston Calling. Gwen Egan/Boston.com

And while some attendees went for fashion, quite a few people kept beating the heat at the forefront of their minds.

Griffin Simmons said he wore his favorite shirt for comfort and a “nice light” shirt. Andy Simmons said he wanted to not only beat the heat but to look “extra funky” on Day 3 of Boston Calling.

Andy Simmons (L) and Griffin Simmons (R) at Harvard Athletic Complex for Boston Calling. Gwen Egan/Boston.com

Tailyanna Romero said she wore bright colors to suit seeing Glass Animals in concert. “Their vibe is colorful and that’s what I was dressing for,” she said.

Tailyanna Romero (L) and Sevastian Sirois (R) Gwen Egan/Boston.com