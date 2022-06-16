Music Justin Bieber postpones TD Garden concert, rest of US tour due to illness Justin Bieber said on Instagram that he's contracted a nerve syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that's affecting his face. Justin Bieber. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber’s concert at TD Garden that was set for Monday, June 20, has been postponed, TD Garden announced on Twitter Thursday. Bieber canceled the show, and the rest of his tour, due to a rare nerve syndrome.

Bieber had been touring the U.S. for his newest album, “Justice,” which was released in March 2021, but started postponing shows about a week ago.

Soon after, he posted an Instagram video explaining why.

In the video, Bieber says he has contracted Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a syndrome in which the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles reactivates in the inner ear and spreads to facial nerves, sometimes causing a rash and often causing facial paralysis.

Bieber shows in the video that his right eye is not blinking, and that he can’t smile on the right side of his face. He says he’s experiencing full paralysis on the right side of his face.

“For those who are frustrated by the cancelations of my next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see,” he says.

“I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says in the video that he is doing facial exercises and that he’s confident he will get better, though he’s not sure how much time it will take.

“I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason,” he says. “I’m not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I’m gonna rest. I love you guys.”

TD Garden said information on rescheduled tour dates will be made public soon.

It also said that refunds will be available once the rescheduled date has been set, and that previously-purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled tour dates.