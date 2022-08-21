Music Evanescence, Blink-182, and Charlie Baker’s favorite music The governor's eclectic music taste has been on display over the years. Gov. Charlie Baker during the 2022 St. Patrick's Day parade. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Since he first took office in 2015, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has not been shy about his musical tastes. From classic R&B to the Ramones and more modern hits, Baker’s musical choices are wide-ranging. Listeners of GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” got a bit more insight into Baker’s fandom last week.

To keep in touch with his daughter, Baker said he sends songs to her almost daily. A recent addition was “Bring Me to Life,” an emo classic from Evanescence released in 2003.

Baker’s apparent Evanescence fandom isn’t the only thing he has in common with early aughts scene kids. In 2018, just after securing a successful reelection, Baker took off to Las Vegas with his family for a Blink-182 concert, The Boston Globe reported at the time. The pop-punk outfit known for hits like “All the Small Things,” and “What’s My Age Again?” was in the middle of a Vegas residency at the time.

The Governor’s rock tastes aren’t confined to playlists that once dominated the airwaves of Hot Topic. In March, Baker was spotted jamming out to The Dropkick Murphys at The House of Blues. The Boston-based Celtic punk band takes the stage there every year around St. Patrick’s Day.

In late July, Baker joined Patriots owner Bob Kraft for an Elton John concert at Gillette Stadium, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. The iconic rock showman was in Foxborough as part of his globetrotting “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, billed as his farewell roadshow.

In 2015, Boston Magazine reported that Baker was a regular participant in a Facebook song-category game curated by reporter David S. Bernstein. Through these interactions the public was able to see the true scope of Baker’s preferences. He contributed songs like Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” and Green Day’s “Holiday.”