Steven Tyler drops by Allston apartment ahead of Fenway Park concert Nicknamed the "Aerosmith Apartment," the second story of 1325 Commonwealth Ave. was home to the five original members of the rock band.

The residents of 1325 Commonwealth Ave. were in for a surprise Wednesday night when Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler decided to visit his old stomping grounds.

The building was one of five that hosted flashing Aerosmith-themed projections ahead of the rock band’s Fenway Park concert Thursday night. But no one expected the 74-year-old rock star to show up.

A representative for Aerosmith told The Boston Globe that Tyler decided to visit his old building after wrapping up rehearsal for the band’s 50th anniversary tour. A crowd formed around the singer as he took photos and chatted with residents, according to the Globe.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler showed up at the band’s old apartment in Allston Wednesday. (Ross Halfin) – Ross Halfin

Nicknamed the “Aerosmith Apartment,” the second story of 1325 Commonwealth Ave. was home to the five original members of the rock band — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer, and Tom Hamilton — in the 1970s. The band recorded their hit “Dream On” in the basement of the building, according to Tyler.

The location is frequented by several rock-and-roll tours. The City of Boston marked the building’s front entrance with a plaque, that reads: “It was here ‘The Bad Boys of Boston’ began their remarkable career.”

The last time the band stopped by their old place was in 2012, when they performed a free concert ahead of their album “Music From Another Dimension!” The band arrived on duck boats, and was introduced by New England Patriots Tom Brady, Jerod Mayo, Robert Kraft, and Jonathan Kraft.

Members of the band Aerosmith (L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform in front of their old apartment building in Allston, Massachusetts November 5, 2012. (Reuters/Jessica Rinaldi)

While Wednesday night’s surprise visit from Tyler was a smaller affair, residents were excited to see Tyler ahead of the band’s twice-postponed Fenway show. Aerosmith played their first show since before the pandemic Sunday night in Maine, which also marked Tyler’s return to the stage since a rehab stint in July.