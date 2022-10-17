Music Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi battle on ‘The Voice’ Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi competed in "The Voice" Battle Rounds Monday night. Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking — I don’t sound like Stevie Nicks. So I wanted to approach this as Cara with a Stevie influence,” she told Boston.com.

Brindisi’s authenticity gained her the win, with Stefani describing her take on the song as “soothing and effortless.” Brindisi is no stranger to serenity through song — before “The Voice,” she worked as a music therapist in hospice care.

Advertisement:

“It’s an honor being a soothing presence at people’s bedside at a vulnerable time of life — that definitely translates to who I am on stage,” Brindisi said.

She attributes both her bedside manner and performance skill to her alma mater, Berklee College of Music: “Boston is my home, and Berklee taught me everything I needed to know to be a working musician.”

Allen also remained in the competition, and was tasked with a choice between Stefani and Blake Shelton. This is something Brindisi knows “All Too Well” — in her audition singing the Taylor Swift hit, the real-life spouses sparred over her. Brindisi said she enjoyed seeing the dynamic between the pair.

“I know they definitely influence and inspire each other, and that’s what music is all about.”

Unlike Allen, who is the newest member of Team Blake, Brindisi ultimately chose Stefani. She was drawn to the No Doubt alum because of her references to ‘70s female singer-songwriters, something she hopes to emulate in her own music.

“In the future I want to continue to plan tours around telling stories from past and present,” she said, explaining that her performances around Massachusetts have helped her find songs with significance.

Advertisement:

“I love songwriting, and I gravitate towards meaningful songs,” she said.



Brindisi is set to return to “The Voice” for the Knockout Rounds in the near future. But for those who can’t wait, she’s playing an Oct. 21 show in Boston, and has shows in Uncasville, Connecticut until December.