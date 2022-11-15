Music Boston police warn of fake Taylor Swift tickets amid ‘historic’ demand Swift is set to headline three shows at Gillette Stadium May 19, 20, and 21. Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV

Swifties, beware. The Boston police issued a statement Tuesday warning fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.

Swift is set to headline three shows at Gillette Stadium May 19, 20, and 21. Sales for her nationwide Eras Tour began Tuesday on Ticketmaster, creating a frenzy among both fans and authorities.

“Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk,” the Boston police wrote in a community alert. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors.”

The statement urged community members with information about counterfeit tickets to contact police, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Ticketmaster referred to Tuesday’s Verified Fan presale as “historically unprecedented,” and faced several delays and outages throughout the morning. The sale began at 10 a.m., with some fans waiting hours in virtual queues.

In response, the site postponed several additional presales, adding that hundreds of thousands of tickets had already been sold. General onsale for the Eras Tour is set for Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The Eras Tour — Swift’s first tour since 2018 — is shaping up to break the singer’s own record for gross ticket sales in North America, CNBC reported.