Music Having some trouble sticking with creative 2023 resolutions? This local musician has 3 pieces of advice Max Morton’s EP “a few songs” will be released Jan. 20. He has advice for people struggling to complete their own projects.

Whether writing that book, painting twice a week, learning the guitar, or any other assortment of ideas that sound simple to complete at the end of the year, New Year’s resolutions can be difficult to keep up after the self-improvement frenzy ends.

Max Morton, the 20-year-old Northeastern University music major originally from Evanston, Illinois, has some advice on creative projects as his three-song EP is being released Jan. 20.

Become obsessed

After deciding to learn guitar during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morton said he couldn’t put it down.

“I decided to for my quarantine activities to learn guitar … I cut a pick out of a gift card, and I started learning on YouTube, and just completely obsessed, obsessed, obsessed,” he said.

When something has inspired a New Year’s resolution, it’s for a good reason. The initial infatuation is the easiest time to get things done, maybe including preparing and purchasing all of the necessary materials for a new hobby, and that should be taken advantage of, according to Morton.

Follow inspiration

Even when that inspiration is harder to find, progress can still be made.

Although Morton has only been writing music for coming up on three years, his inspiration has gone through ebbs and flows.

He said the songs used to come easily when he had a plethora of ideas and life experiences that had gone un-expressed. But now, when true inspiration is harder to find, it’s easier to get discouraged. However, Morton recommends waiting it out instead of giving up. Inspiration will come back and when it does, it’s essential to chase it.

“I’ve learned how to follow that feeling and when I feel inspiration for a song coming, I just drop everything and work. Maybe I’m not getting my homework done that night,” he said, chuckling at the admission.

Make space for yourself

This piece of advice is similar to avoiding getting work done in bed. When a space is dedicated to one thing, in this example, sleeping, it’s easy to get wires crossed when attempting to turn that space into something else.

In the case of New Year’s resolutions, creating a space for a creative endeavor is essential.

While Morton’s EP was recorded in a Vermont home in the woods without cell surface, produced by his friend and fellow local artist Keyboard Dog, creative projects could be worked on at the dining room table, a specific table at a coffee shop, or even on the living room floor.