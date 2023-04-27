Music Here’s the Boston Calling 2023 food and drink lineup There will be 10 new vendors this year, including Flour Bakery and Cafe, Blackbird Doughnuts, and more. Enjoy fried chicken from Lily P's while you're at Boston Calling 2023.

When you’re cheering on your favorite band at Boston Calling this year, you’ll have plenty of options when you’re craving a bite to eat. This year, 29 local restaurants will be featured at the Memorial Day Weekend music festival, which will be held at the Harvard Athletic Conference from May 26-28.

Making their debut at the festival will be 10 new vendors including Blackbird Doughnuts, Dumpling Daughter, Joanne Chang’s Flour Bakery and Cafe, El Jefe’s Taqueria, Lily P’s Fried Chicken, and The Broadway, serving American comfort food.

Some return vendors from past festivals will be familiar to attendees. You’ll be seeing Mamaleh’s, which will be offering loaded latkes fries, topped with pastrami, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing. The Farmacy Café will sell its signature “naughty” waffles and rice and salad bowls, while at The Smoke Shop BBQ, you can down the Ultimate BBQ Cone, filled with pimento mac and cheese, pit beans, burnt ends, coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños. You’ll also find Chicken & Rice Guys, Jaju Pierogi, FoMu ice cream, and more.

Platinum ticket holders can enjoy specialty menus created and prepared by Boston’s top culinary talents. On Friday, Carl Dooley of Mooncusser and Phil Frattaroli of Ducali will be featured. Saturday will bring back Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana to the festival. Ending the weekend on Sunday, Karen Akunowicz from Bar Volpe will be joined by her chef de cuisine, Molly Dwyer, and they will deliver an Italian menu. Will Gilson of Puritan & Co. will also be showcased on Sunday.

A selection of beers and wines will also be available, such as Miller Lite, Samuel Adams, and Truly Wild Berry, a hard seltzer. Guests can sip on cabernet sauvignon, rosé, and prosecco from Josh Cellars. In VIP and Platinum, exclusive bars will feature an expanded list of craft cocktails and spirits such as Jack Daniel’s and Thomas Tew Rum.

Check out the full Boston Calling 2023 food and drink lineup below.

Boston Calling 2023 General Admission Food Lineup

Blackbird Doughnuts (new)

Che! Empanada (new)

Chicken & Rice Guys

Dean’s Concessions

Dumpling Daughter (new)

El Jefe’s Taqueria (new)

Flour Bakery + Cafe (new)

FoMu

Fresh Boston (new)

Greco

Jaju Pierogi

Lily P’s Fried Chicken (new)

Love Art Sushi

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen

Moyzilla

Naco Taco (new)

PieSons Pizza (new)

Rice Burg

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Tasty Burger

The Broadway (new)

The Chubby Chickpea

The Farmacy Cafe

The Flatbread Company

The Sausage Guy

The Smoke Shop BBQ

Top Shelf Cookies

Trolley Dogs

Walloon’s

Boston Calling 2023 Platinum Chef Lineup

Friday, May 26

Restaurateur Phil Frattaroli (Ducali, Cunard Tavern, Caffé Ducali, and The Pine Bar)

Chef Carl Dooley (Mooncusser)

Saturday, May 27

Chef Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, and No Relation)

Sunday, May 28

Chef Karen Akunowicz (Bar Volpe, Fox & The Knife, and Fox Pasta Co.) and Chef de Cuisine Molly Dwyer (Bar Volpe)

Chef Will Gilson (Puritan & Co., The Lexington, Café Beatrice, Geppetto, The Herb Lyceum, and Puritan Oyster Bar)

Boston Calling 2023 Beer & Wine Menu

Beer:

Miller Lite

Miller High Life

Peroni

Sam Adams Summer Ale

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy New England IPA

Truly Wild Berry

Twisted Tea



Wine:

Josh Cellars

Rosé

Prosecco

Cabernet Sauvignon

Reserve North Coast Cabernet



Featured Liquor Sponsors:

Jack Daniel’s

Thomas Tew Rum

Slane Irish Whiskey

