Music Yeah Yeah Yeahs will no longer play Boston Calling 2023 The Dropkick Murphys have been added to the festival lineup. Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs at the Shaky Knees Music Festival on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Central Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped out of Boston Calling one day before the rock band was set to perform at the three-day music festival.

Organizers of Boston Calling said the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were unable to perform due to illness within the band, according to a press release. The festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend festival, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. In their place, The National will perform at 7:05 p.m. ahead of Friday’s headliner, Foo Fighters.

The festival also announced that it will add Dropkick Murphys to Friday’s schedule. The Boston-favorite Celtic punk band will perform at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, May 26. The band was formed in Quincy and is well known for its ​​annual St. Patrick’s Day concerts.

This year’s festival marks the 10-year anniversary of Boston Calling. Still on the lineup are headliners like The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as more than a dozen local artists. Tickets for the festival are still available for purchase.

