Boston Calling 2023: Live updates from the festival

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means Boston Calling 2023 is here. The city’s premier music festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore headlining a stacked lineup at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26-28.
Whether you’re heading to your first Boston Calling or your tenth, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to make the most of your festival experience. Even if you’re not going to make it to Lower Allston this weekend, Boston.com will be at the festival grounds all three days providing live updates on the best performances, the must-try food, the forward-thinking fashion, and more.
Be sure to check back throughout the weekend as we add photos, videos, and interviews featuring all your favorite artists at Boston Calling 2023.
During the first break in their Boston Calling performance Friday evening, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey addressed the elephant in the room.
“The Yeah Yeah Yeahs said ‘No, no, no,” Casey joked. “We could never say no.”
A little over 24 hours after Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to back out of Boston Calling 2023 due to illness, the Quincy-bred Irish punk band ran through 50 minutes of their biggest hits in their first-ever performance at the Boston music festival.
Given the short lead time, there were a shocking number of festival-goers wearing Dropkick Murphys T-shirts in the crowd, and several mosh pits formed during songs like “Rose Tattoo” and “Cadillac, Cadillac.”
Casey alluded to the fact that Boston Calling’s exclusivity contract conflicted with the group’s annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. But thanks to the sudden need for a fill-in, the group was ready and waiting.
“We’re just gonna block off this weekend every year and hope someone gets sick,” Casey joked, before adding that he hoped “everyone was all right” in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs camp.
The group saved the best for last, with the pit peaking in intensity for “Skinhead on the MBTA” before everyone pulled out their phones to capture the first few lines of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”
Friday, 7 p.m.
Nicholas Durocher, known professionally in the music industry as Talk, performed in the 4:35 p.m. slot on the Blue Stage and brought some old school rock ‘n’ roll attitude alongside a cover of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”
Durocher frequently called out a group of his fans near the front row as he belted out some of the songs which have garnered him over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
His rock ‘n’ roll theatrics included launching half-full water bottles into the crowd and playing an impromptu game of rock, paper, scissors with someone holding up a “rock, paper, scissors for a pick?” sign.
After their set ended Durocher came back out to personally hand the pick to the audience member, saying, “I always repay my debts.”
Friday, 5 p.m.
Big festivals like Boston Calling mean big brand activations, as companies attempt to woo young audiences in between sets with free swag.
The early winner of the Boston Calling brand battle was Dunkin’, who attracted lines as early as 2:30 p.m. for its Dunkin’ Rewards Lounge.
As visitors stepped into a world of pink and orange, the local company served up four types of free iced coffee and bags of Munchkins. Fans snapped photos beneath a glowing neon sign, and Dunkin’ Rewards members were granted access to a rooftop lounge adorned with disco balls.
Outside, an orange Boston Calling bus and a doughnut-shaped swing provided even more photo ops.
Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Zolita, whose 2:15 p.m. set at Boston Calling 2023 kicked off the weekend’s lineup at the Blue Stage, went viral in 2020 for her music video for the song “Explosion.”
Three years later, Zolita spoke to an energized crowd of colorful claw-clip-wearing fans about the importance of LGBTQ representation in music.
Her setlist, including songs such as “Ashley” — which she tenderly dedicated to her girlfriend — was peppered with introspective questions and encouragement for the crowd.
The singer spoke about listening to love songs written by men about women, which could then be covered by female singers.
“And when they wouldn’t change the pronouns, it meant so much to me,” she said to the crowd.
To emphasize her point, Zolita tweaked her cover of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” to “Before She Cheats,” earning big cheers from the crowd.
1 p.m., Friday
To kick the weekend off, we’re compiling a quick guide to some of the most frequently asked questions and important information about Boston Calling 2023.
There’s an emphasis on rock at Boston Calling 2023 this year, with all three headliners falling somewhere on the rock spectrum. Alternative rockers Foo Fighters top the bill on Friday, while folk-rock group The Lumineers and alt-indie rockers Paramore will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Besides the headliners, top-billed performers include former One Directioner Niall Horan, ’90s indie rock icon Alanis Morrissette, psychedelic rock group Flaming Lips performing the entirety of hit concept album “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” and experimental Aussie rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who had to bow out of Boston Calling 2022 at the last minute due to COVID-19.
Speaking of last minute-cancellations due to illness, unfortunately indie rock group Yeah Yeah Yeahs will no longer be appearing at the festival, with Boston-bred rockers Dropkick Murphys replacing them in Friday’s lineup.
Boston Calling 2023 has another strong lineup of local artists, with 20 having ties to New England. The majority of them will play on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage, but you’ll find them on all four stages throughout the weekend.
Retro-rock group Coral Moons and singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk (whose set was bumped last year due to weather delays) will return to the festival this year. Joining them is femme queer punk trio Sorry Mom, hip-hop artist and rapper Brandie Blaze, and Americana musical act Workman Song.
For a full rundown of local artists at the festival and when they’ll be performing, check out our comprehensive guide to New England-based artists at Boston Calling 2023.
As is typically the case, Boston Calling 2023 has assembled an enviable lineup of food and drink options, highlighting some of the best local restaurants across a variety of cuisines.
Making their debut at the festival will be 10 new vendors, including dessert options from Blackbird Doughnuts and Flour Bakery and Cafe; comfort food from Lily P’s Fried Chicken and The Broadway; and tacos from El Jefe’s Taqueria.
Among the returning options from prior festivals worth checking out are delicatessen Mamaleh’s, offering latke fries topped with pastrami, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing; healthy restaurant Farmacy Café, selling rice and salad bowls as well as its not-so-healthy “naughty” waffles; and Andy Husbands’ Smoke Shop BBQ, serving the highly portable (and highly delicious) Ultimate BBQ Cone, filled with pimento mac and cheese, pit beans, burnt ends, coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños.
For a full list of vendors and more info on each of them, check out our comprehensive Boston Calling 2023 food and drink guide.
Even though Boston Calling is an outdoor festival, zero cigarettes, cigars, lighters, or tobacco of any kind will be allowed through security. Organizers say the festival is a nonsmoking event in order to minimize damage to Harvard’s Astroturf fields. And while marijuana use may be legal in a private residence in Massachusetts, it will not be permitted at Boston Calling.
The Boston Calling bag policy has two different size limits, depending on whether the bag is clear or not. If it isn’t clear, the size limit is 6×9 inches — about the size of a small clutch purse or fanny pack. If the bag is clear, the maximum size is 12x6x12 inches. Bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs (like a Camelbak) do not have to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquids before entry.
Other banned items include vape pens, illegal substances, professional cameras and recording devices, squirt guns and spray bottles, laser pointers, chairs, strollers, picnic blankets, and umbrellas.
For a full list of prohibited items, check out the Boston Calling website.
The easiest way to keep track of set times and the artists performing at Boston Calling 2023 is via the festival’s app, which will push any last-minute changes directly to your phone. You can also check out the Boston Calling 2023 interactive lineup on the festival’s website.
As of Friday, here is the full list of artists performing at Boston Calling 2023, along with the set times and stages for each performance.
Foo Fighters, 8:40-10:40 p.m., Green Stage
Niall Horan, 7:40-8:40 p.m., Blue Stage
The National, 7:05-8:35 p.m., Red Stage
Little Fuss, 6:55-7:35 p.m., Orange Stage
Dropkick Murphys, 5:55-6:35 p.m., Green Stage
Teddy Swims, 5:50-6:50 p.m., Blue Stage
Blue Light Bandits, 5:20-5:50 p.m., Orange Stage
Chelsea Cutler, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Red Stage
TALK, 4:35-5:20 p.m., Blue Stage
Summer Cult, 4:05-4:35 p.m., Orange Stage
The Beaches, 3:55-4:40 p.m., Green Stage
GA-20, 3:20-4:05 p.m., Blue Stage
Celisse, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage
Brandie Blaze, 2:50-3:20 p.m., Orange Stage
Razor Braids, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Green Stage
Zolita, 2:15-2:50 p.m., Blue Stage
The Lumineers, 9-10:40 p.m., Green Stage
The Flaming Lips, 7:35-8:50 p.m., Blue Stage
Alanis Morissette, 7:15-8:45 p.m., Red Stage
Najee Janey, 6:55-7:30 p.m., Orange Stage
Noah Kahan, 6:05-7:05 p.m., Green Stage
Fletcher, 5:50-6:50 p.m., Blue Stage
Actor Observer, 5:20-5:50 p.m., Orange Stage
Mt. Joy, 4:55-5:55 p.m., Red Stage
Decla McKenna, 4:35-5:20 p.m., Blue Stage
Coral Moons, 4:05-4:35 p.m., Orange Stage
Joy Oladokun, 3:55-4:50 p.m., Green Stage
Welshly Arms, 3:25-4:05 p.m., Blue Stage
The Aces, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage
chrysalis, 2:55-3:25 p.m., Orange Stage
The Q-Tip Bandits, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Blue Stage
Loveless, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Green Stage
Neemz, 1:45-2:15 p.m., Red Stage
Paramore, 9-10:40 p.m., Green Stage
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 8:30-10 p.m., Blue Stage
Couch, 7:40-8:20 p.m., Orange Stage
Queens of the Stone Age, 7:25-8:50 p.m., Red Stage
The Walkmen, 6:40-7:35 p.m., Blue Stage
Maren Morris, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Green Stage
Ali McGuirk, 5:55-6:35 p.m., Orange Stage
Genesis Owusu, 5:05-5:50 p.m., Blue Stage
Bleachers, 5:05-6:05 p.m., Red Stage
Sorry Mom, 4:30-5 p.m., Orange Stage
070 Shake, 4-4:55 p.m., Green Stage
Brutus, 3:45-4:25 p.m., Blue Stage
Workman Song, 3:05-3:40 p.m., Orange Stage
The Linda Lindas, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage
Wunderhorse, 2:25-2:55 p.m., Green Stage
Mint Green, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Blue Stage
Juice, 1:45-2:15 p.m., Red Stage
You can still purchase tickets for any of the three days on the Boston Calling website. Single-day general admission tickets for Saturday are sold out, but are available for Friday or Sunday for $159.99 plus fees. Single-day VIP tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are $419.99 plus fees, while single-day Platinum tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are $1099.99 plus fees.
Three-day general admission passes are now sold out, but can buy GA Plus passes for $559.99 plus fees, three-day VIP for $1,049.99 plus fees, or three-day Platinum for $2,099.99 plus fees.
There are also a number of tickets available below those price points on secondary ticket resale websites like StubHub. Though StubHub offers a moneyback guarantee for fraudulent tickets, the festival says that it cannot guarantee the authenticity of any tickets not purchased directly through its website.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.