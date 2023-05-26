Music Boston Calling 2023: Live updates from the festival All of the best photos, videos, and stories from all three days at Boston' Calling 2023. Fans fill the Harvard Athletic Complex at Boston Calling in 2022. Mike Diskin

Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means Boston Calling 2023 is here. The city’s premier music festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore headlining a stacked lineup at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26-28.

Whether you’re heading to your first Boston Calling or your tenth, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to make the most of your festival experience. Even if you’re not going to make it to Lower Allston this weekend, Boston.com will be at the festival grounds all three days providing live updates on the best performances, the must-try food, the forward-thinking fashion, and more.

Be sure to check back throughout the weekend as we add photos, videos, and interviews featuring all your favorite artists at Boston Calling 2023.

Dropkick Murphys say ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’ to last-minute performance

Dropkick Murphys perform at Boston Calling 2023.

During the first break in their Boston Calling performance Friday evening, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey addressed the elephant in the room.

“The Yeah Yeah Yeahs said ‘No, no, no,” Casey joked. “We could never say no.”

A little over 24 hours after Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to back out of Boston Calling 2023 due to illness, the Quincy-bred Irish punk band ran through 50 minutes of their biggest hits in their first-ever performance at the Boston music festival.

Given the short lead time, there were a shocking number of festival-goers wearing Dropkick Murphys T-shirts in the crowd, and several mosh pits formed during songs like “Rose Tattoo” and “Cadillac, Cadillac.”

Casey alluded to the fact that Boston Calling’s exclusivity contract conflicted with the group’s annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. But thanks to the sudden need for a fill-in, the group was ready and waiting.

“We’re just gonna block off this weekend every year and hope someone gets sick,” Casey joked, before adding that he hoped “everyone was all right” in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs camp.

The group saved the best for last, with the pit peaking in intensity for “Skinhead on the MBTA” before everyone pulled out their phones to capture the first few lines of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”

The Dropkick Murphys saved the best for last, finishing their Boston Calling set with “Skinhead on the MBTA” and then (of course) “Im Shipping Up to Boston” pic.twitter.com/dHJ30TA7hE — Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 26, 2023

Talk’s Blue Stage set brings back classic rock ‘n’ roll hijinks…and rock paper scissors

Friday, 7 p.m.

Nicholas Durocher, known professionally in the music industry as Talk, performed in the 4:35 p.m. slot on the Blue Stage and brought some old school rock ‘n’ roll attitude alongside a cover of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Durocher frequently called out a group of his fans near the front row as he belted out some of the songs which have garnered him over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His rock ‘n’ roll theatrics included launching half-full water bottles into the crowd and playing an impromptu game of rock, paper, scissors with someone holding up a “rock, paper, scissors for a pick?” sign.

After their set ended Durocher came back out to personally hand the pick to the audience member, saying, “I always repay my debts.”

Boston’s hottest nightclub is the Dunkin’ Rewards Lounge at Boston Calling

Friday, 5 p.m.

Big festivals like Boston Calling mean big brand activations, as companies attempt to woo young audiences in between sets with free swag.

The early winner of the Boston Calling brand battle was Dunkin’, who attracted lines as early as 2:30 p.m. for its Dunkin’ Rewards Lounge.

Boston’s hottest nightclub is the Dunkin’ Rewards Lounge at Boston Calling. pic.twitter.com/aU9qgzVSSd — Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 26, 2023

As visitors stepped into a world of pink and orange, the local company served up four types of free iced coffee and bags of Munchkins. Fans snapped photos beneath a glowing neon sign, and Dunkin’ Rewards members were granted access to a rooftop lounge adorned with disco balls.

Outside, an orange Boston Calling bus and a doughnut-shaped swing provided even more photo ops.

Four types of free iced coffee and Munchkins! pic.twitter.com/b8XjmSK7F2 — Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 26, 2023

Zolita energizes crowd at Boston Calling 2023 with representation and charisma

Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Zolita, whose 2:15 p.m. set at Boston Calling 2023 kicked off the weekend’s lineup at the Blue Stage, went viral in 2020 for her music video for the song “Explosion.”

Three years later, Zolita spoke to an energized crowd of colorful claw-clip-wearing fans about the importance of LGBTQ representation in music.

Her setlist, including songs such as “Ashley” — which she tenderly dedicated to her girlfriend — was peppered with introspective questions and encouragement for the crowd.

The singer spoke about listening to love songs written by men about women, which could then be covered by female singers.

“And when they wouldn’t change the pronouns, it meant so much to me,” she said to the crowd.

To emphasize her point, Zolita tweaked her cover of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” to “Before She Cheats,” earning big cheers from the crowd.

Everything you need to know for Boston Calling 2023

1 p.m., Friday

To kick the weekend off, we’re compiling a quick guide to some of the most frequently asked questions and important information about Boston Calling 2023.

Who are some of the top bands and artists at Boston Calling 2023?

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. – AP/File Photo

There’s an emphasis on rock at Boston Calling 2023 this year, with all three headliners falling somewhere on the rock spectrum. Alternative rockers Foo Fighters top the bill on Friday, while folk-rock group The Lumineers and alt-indie rockers Paramore will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Besides the headliners, top-billed performers include former One Directioner Niall Horan, ’90s indie rock icon Alanis Morrissette, psychedelic rock group Flaming Lips performing the entirety of hit concept album “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” and experimental Aussie rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who had to bow out of Boston Calling 2022 at the last minute due to COVID-19.

Speaking of last minute-cancellations due to illness, unfortunately indie rock group Yeah Yeah Yeahs will no longer be appearing at the festival, with Boston-bred rockers Dropkick Murphys replacing them in Friday’s lineup.

Who are some of the local bands and artists at Boston Calling 2023?

Singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk. – Sam Williams

Boston Calling 2023 has another strong lineup of local artists, with 20 having ties to New England. The majority of them will play on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage, but you’ll find them on all four stages throughout the weekend.

Retro-rock group Coral Moons and singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk (whose set was bumped last year due to weather delays) will return to the festival this year. Joining them is femme queer punk trio Sorry Mom, hip-hop artist and rapper Brandie Blaze, and Americana musical act Workman Song.

For a full rundown of local artists at the festival and when they’ll be performing, check out our comprehensive guide to New England-based artists at Boston Calling 2023.

What should I eat or drink while at Boston Calling 2023?

Smoke Shop BBQ’s meat cone at Boston Calling. – 44 Communications

As is typically the case, Boston Calling 2023 has assembled an enviable lineup of food and drink options, highlighting some of the best local restaurants across a variety of cuisines.

Making their debut at the festival will be 10 new vendors, including dessert options from Blackbird Doughnuts and Flour Bakery and Cafe; comfort food from Lily P’s Fried Chicken and The Broadway; and tacos from El Jefe’s Taqueria.

Among the returning options from prior festivals worth checking out are delicatessen Mamaleh’s, offering latke fries topped with pastrami, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing; healthy restaurant Farmacy Café, selling rice and salad bowls as well as its not-so-healthy “naughty” waffles; and Andy Husbands’ Smoke Shop BBQ, serving the highly portable (and highly delicious) Ultimate BBQ Cone, filled with pimento mac and cheese, pit beans, burnt ends, coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños.

For a full list of vendors and more info on each of them, check out our comprehensive Boston Calling 2023 food and drink guide.

What items can and can’t be taken through security at Boston Calling 2023?

Even though Boston Calling is an outdoor festival, zero cigarettes, cigars, lighters, or tobacco of any kind will be allowed through security. Organizers say the festival is a nonsmoking event in order to minimize damage to Harvard’s Astroturf fields. And while marijuana use may be legal in a private residence in Massachusetts, it will not be permitted at Boston Calling.

The Boston Calling bag policy has two different size limits, depending on whether the bag is clear or not. If it isn’t clear, the size limit is 6×9 inches — about the size of a small clutch purse or fanny pack. If the bag is clear, the maximum size is 12x6x12 inches. Bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs (like a Camelbak) do not have to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquids before entry.

Other banned items include vape pens, illegal substances, professional cameras and recording devices, squirt guns and spray bottles, laser pointers, chairs, strollers, picnic blankets, and umbrellas.

For a full list of prohibited items, check out the Boston Calling website.

What are the Boston Calling 2023 set times?

The easiest way to keep track of set times and the artists performing at Boston Calling 2023 is via the festival’s app, which will push any last-minute changes directly to your phone. You can also check out the Boston Calling 2023 interactive lineup on the festival’s website.

As of Friday, here is the full list of artists performing at Boston Calling 2023, along with the set times and stages for each performance.

Friday, May 26

Foo Fighters, 8:40-10:40 p.m., Green Stage

Niall Horan, 7:40-8:40 p.m., Blue Stage

The National, 7:05-8:35 p.m., Red Stage

Little Fuss, 6:55-7:35 p.m., Orange Stage

Dropkick Murphys, 5:55-6:35 p.m., Green Stage

Teddy Swims, 5:50-6:50 p.m., Blue Stage

Blue Light Bandits, 5:20-5:50 p.m., Orange Stage

Chelsea Cutler, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Red Stage

TALK, 4:35-5:20 p.m., Blue Stage

Summer Cult, 4:05-4:35 p.m., Orange Stage

The Beaches, 3:55-4:40 p.m., Green Stage

GA-20, 3:20-4:05 p.m., Blue Stage

Celisse, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage

Brandie Blaze, 2:50-3:20 p.m., Orange Stage

Razor Braids, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Green Stage

Zolita, 2:15-2:50 p.m., Blue Stage

Saturday, May 27

The Lumineers, 9-10:40 p.m., Green Stage

The Flaming Lips, 7:35-8:50 p.m., Blue Stage

Alanis Morissette, 7:15-8:45 p.m., Red Stage

Najee Janey, 6:55-7:30 p.m., Orange Stage

Noah Kahan, 6:05-7:05 p.m., Green Stage

Fletcher, 5:50-6:50 p.m., Blue Stage

Actor Observer, 5:20-5:50 p.m., Orange Stage

Mt. Joy, 4:55-5:55 p.m., Red Stage

Decla McKenna, 4:35-5:20 p.m., Blue Stage

Coral Moons, 4:05-4:35 p.m., Orange Stage

Joy Oladokun, 3:55-4:50 p.m., Green Stage

Welshly Arms, 3:25-4:05 p.m., Blue Stage

The Aces, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage

chrysalis, 2:55-3:25 p.m., Orange Stage

The Q-Tip Bandits, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Blue Stage

Loveless, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Green Stage

Neemz, 1:45-2:15 p.m., Red Stage

Sunday, May 28

Paramore, 9-10:40 p.m., Green Stage

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 8:30-10 p.m., Blue Stage

Couch, 7:40-8:20 p.m., Orange Stage

Queens of the Stone Age, 7:25-8:50 p.m., Red Stage

The Walkmen, 6:40-7:35 p.m., Blue Stage

Maren Morris, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Green Stage

Ali McGuirk, 5:55-6:35 p.m., Orange Stage

Genesis Owusu, 5:05-5:50 p.m., Blue Stage

Bleachers, 5:05-6:05 p.m., Red Stage

Sorry Mom, 4:30-5 p.m., Orange Stage

070 Shake, 4-4:55 p.m., Green Stage

Brutus, 3:45-4:25 p.m., Blue Stage

Workman Song, 3:05-3:40 p.m., Orange Stage

The Linda Lindas, 3-3:50 p.m., Red Stage

Wunderhorse, 2:25-2:55 p.m., Green Stage

Mint Green, 2:20-2:55 p.m., Blue Stage

Juice, 1:45-2:15 p.m., Red Stage

Can I still buy tickets to Boston Calling 2023?

You can still purchase tickets for any of the three days on the Boston Calling website. Single-day general admission tickets for Saturday are sold out, but are available for Friday or Sunday for $159.99 plus fees. Single-day VIP tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are $419.99 plus fees, while single-day Platinum tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are $1099.99 plus fees.

Three-day general admission passes are now sold out, but can buy GA Plus passes for $559.99 plus fees, three-day VIP for $1,049.99 plus fees, or three-day Platinum for $2,099.99 plus fees.

There are also a number of tickets available below those price points on secondary ticket resale websites like StubHub. Though StubHub offers a moneyback guarantee for fraudulent tickets, the festival says that it cannot guarantee the authenticity of any tickets not purchased directly through its website.