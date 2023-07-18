Music Beyoncé concert train tickets for Gillette Stadium go on sale today Here's what you need to know about snagging tickets for the Beyoncé concert MBTA train to Foxborough on August 1. Beyoncé will perform at Gillette Stadium on August 1. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/

Heading to the Beyoncé concert at Gillette Stadium on August 1? If you’d prefer to avoid parking headaches and roll up to the show in style, tickets for the MBTA Commuter Rail’s round-trip, special event train go on sale at 11 a.m. July 18.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased exclusively through the mTicket app. Due to the anticipated demand for the tickets, no refunds will be available.

Ticketholders will be able to board the Beyoncé concert train in Boston at South Station (departing at 4:05 p.m.) and Back Bay (4:10 p.m.), and in Dedham at the Commuter Rail stop (4:30 p.m.). The train is expected to arrive at Foxboro Station at 5:05 p.m.

For those planning out their departure, the special event train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert, while the last regular weekday train bound for Boston will depart Foxboro Station at 10:20 p.m.

If you’re considering the train option, don’t dawdle when purchasing. The Taylor Swift concert train sold out so quickly that Keolis eventually added a second round of tickets — which also sold out in minutes.

If you want to plan ahead for future 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts, tickets for the special MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis trains go on sale two weeks before the concert. That means fans attending Bruce Springsteen’s August 24 show should check the mTicket app on August 10, while audiences headed to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks’ Sept. 23 show should plan to purchase train tickets on Sept. 9.