Music Phish announce benefit concerts to raise money for flooding relief in Vermont, New York Phish will play two benefit concerts in Saratoga Springs on August 25 and 26. Phish will perform two benefit concerts in Saratoga Springs, NY to raise money towards flood recovery.

Iconic jam band Phish is set to play two benefit shows in Saratoga Springs, New York, with all profits going to help flood recovery in Vermont and Upstate New York.

Earlier this month, the band’s hometown state of Vermont was devastated by what Gov. Phil Scott described as “historic and catastrophic” flooding, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the flooding in her state a “1,000-year event.”

The band will take the stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25 and 26 for the benefit concerts. The band’s charity WaterWheel Foundation has a flood recovery fund to which all proceeds and merchandise sales from the concert will go to.

A pre-sale for the concert on the band’s website ends Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Travel packages go on sale July 28.

Special “Foundation Tickets” will be sold as well, which include a ticket to a private pre-show with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Page McConnell, tickets to the main concert, access to the Foundation Lounge during and after the concert, and special merch, “in addition to other amenities,” according to the band’s Instagram.

Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation launched alongside their Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food ice cream in 1997 “as a way for Phish to donate ice cream royalties to benefit the environmental well-being of Lake Champlain,” according to the foundation’s Instagram.

The band’s Instagram page said the foundation’s recovery fund will “support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits,” and “both shorter term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Vermont earlier this month to view the flooding damage. President Joe Biden freed up federal funding to help both Vermont and Upstate New York rebuild, declaring a state of emergency, according to the White House.