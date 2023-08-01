Music Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: Live updates from Gillette Stadium Everything to know about tonight's Beyoncé concert at Gillette Stadium, with live updates from Foxborough throughout the evening. Beyoncé performed onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30 in London. KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE FOR PARKWOOD

A summer renaissance has arrived in Boston: Beyoncé is only hours away from her highly anticipated concert at Gillette Stadium, the singer’s only New England stop on her record-setting Renaissance World Tour. If Tuesday night’s show is anything like the rest of the tour, which kicked off in Sweden May 10, expect all of the hallmarks of a Beyoncé performance — elaborate visuals, dance breaks, costume changes, and powerful live vocals.

Boston.com will have live updates on everything Beyoncé throughout the evening, including reactions from Boston-area members of the Beyhive riding the Beyoncé train down to Foxborough, photos and videos from the very front of the concert, and a review of the show on Wednesday morning.

We asked Boston.com readers to name their favorite Beyoncé album. Here’s what they said.

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Ahead of Tuesday’s show, we asked Boston.com readers an exceedingly difficult question: Which Beyoncé album is the best?

The overwhelming winner was 2016’s “Lemonade,” but fans threw their support behind almost every one of the singer’s releases.

Check out some of our favorite responses from the Beyhive in the video below.

Meet the Boston Beyhive riding the Beyoncé train

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Every Queen needs her subjects, and none are as devoted as the Beyhive. Fans of Beyoncé piled onto a special Commuter Rail train Tuesday on the way to her Gillette Stadium show, leaving a sea of sequins in their wake.

We heard the buzz from the Beyhive inside Beyoncé’s sold-out Commuter Rail.

Fans ride the Beyoncé concert train from Boston to Gillette Stadium. – Clara McCourt/Boston.com

Jess, Brian, Xavier, and Beth

Favorite songs on “Renaissance”: “Alien Superstar”

“It’s like queer, Black, brown, Asian, going back to our roots in the 80s and 90s. It’s empowering! I love listening to it over and over again.”

Fans ride the Beyoncé concert train from Boston to Gillette Stadium. – Clara McCourt/Boston.com

Sasha

Favorite song on “Renaissance”: “Summer Renaissance”

“This album is all about having fun and dancing, being free and being yourself.”

Fans ride the Beyoncé concert train from Boston to Gillette Stadium. – Clara McCourt/Boston.com

Lisa and Crystal

Favorite songs on “Renaissance”: “Cozy” and “Heated”

“It’s such a beautiful way for Black queer people to be able to show joy.” — Lisa

“It’s a great time to be a stan.” — Crystal

Fans ride the Beyoncé concert train from Boston to Gillette Stadium. – Clara McCourt/Boston.com

Amani and Ebonie

Favorite song on “Renaissance”: “Virgo’s Groove”

“I’ve seen Beyoncé before. I know what I’m getting into.” — Ebonie

“This is a new experience for me, my first experience with Beyoncé. I’m excited.” — Amani

Fans ride the Beyoncé concert train from Boston to Gillette Stadium. – Clara McCourt/Boston.com

Julia and Cortney

Favorite song on “Renaissance”: “America Has a Problem”

“Renaissance is about excitement and pride, loving people and loving people who love themselves.”

Gov. Healey welcomes Beyoncé with official citation

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

To help commemorate the arrival of Beyoncé for her August 1 concert at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued an official governor’s citation to the singer, with plenty of wordplay nodding to the artist’s many hit songs.

“On behalf of the residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I am pleased to confer upon you this Governor’s Citation in recognition of your unique performance at Gillette Stadium,” Healey wrote on social media. “Welcome to Massachusetts — where we are 1 of 1. The Renaissance Tour has us ready to get in formation and run the world. We’ll welcome you and make sure you’re always cozy. Thank you for making our Commonwealth move.”

Please do not be alarmed.

Remain calm.

Do not attempt to leave the dance floor. @Beyonce is playing @GilletteStadium tonight. Bring the energy and get ready to move 🐝🪩 pic.twitter.com/p9Om0WxbWX — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 1, 2023