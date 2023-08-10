Music Bruce Springsteen concert train tickets for Gillette Stadium go on sale today Here's what you need to know about snagging tickets for the Bruce Springsteen concert MBTA train to Foxborough on August 24 and 26. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Heading to one of the Bruce Springsteen concerts at Gillette Stadium on August 24 and 26? If you prefer to avoid parking headaches and roll up to the show in style, tickets for the MBTA Commuter Rail’s round-trip, special event train go on sale at 11 a.m. on August 10.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased exclusively through the mTicket app. Due to the anticipated demand for the tickets, no refunds will be available.

The train schedule for the Bruce Springsteen concert trains are the same for both Thursday and Saturday’s shows. Ticketholders will be able to board the train in Boston at South Station (departing at 5:15 p.m.) and Back Bay (5:20 p.m.), and in Dedham at the Commuter Rail stop (5:40 p.m.). The train is expected to arrive at Foxboro Station at 6:15 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concerts.

For those planning out their departure, the special event train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.

If you’re considering the train option, don’t dawdle when purchasing. The Taylor Swift concert train sold out so quickly that Keolis eventually added a second round of tickets — which also sold out in minutes.

If you want to plan ahead for future 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts, tickets for the special MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis trains go on sale two weeks before the concert. That means fans attending the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show on Sept. 23 should plan to purchase train tickets on Sept. 9, while tickets for Karol G’s Sept. 28 show will be able to purchase tickets Sept. 14.