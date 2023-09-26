From stage in Boston, boygenius announces new EP

Newsletter Signup
Much to the delight of the fans at MGM Music Hall in Fenway, indie supergroup boygenius debuted a new song and announced an upcoming EP during their first of two shows in Boston this week.
On Monday night, just over a dozen songs into the 22-song setlist, the group made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus played the unreleased “Black Hole” for the first time live.
It wasn’t the first time the trio has debuted an unreleased song on stage. Back in June, boygenius debuted the unreleased “Boyfriends,” reportedly an outtake from “the record,” live at the Re:Set concert series in New York – just one day before they played it again at the Re:SET Concert Series at The Stage at Suffolk Downs in Boston.
Watch a video of the new song, “Black Hole,” below:
The group then added that “the rest” would come out next month on Friday the 13th.
On social media, boygenius revealed “the rest” would be a four-song EP, which fans can pre-order and pre-save.
See below for the announcement:
