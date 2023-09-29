Music Aerosmith postpones farewell tour due to Steven Tyler injury Aerosmith's New Year's Eve farewell concert in Boston is one of several shows moving to 2024 due to Tyler's injury, which the band called "more serious than initially thought." Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Aerosmith has postponed the remainder of its Peace Out farewell tour — including a planned New Year’s Eve show in Boston — due to an injury to frontman Steven Tyler that is “more serious than initially thought.”

The band previously announced in September that Tyler had suffered vocal cord damage, leading to the postponement of 30 days’ worth of shows. However, according to the band, a subsequent examination revealed that Tyler had actually fractured his larynx.

As a result, Aerosmith is postponing all remaining shows on the 2023-24 Peace Out Tour until sometime in 2024.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 31 show at TD Garden will be able to obtain refunds once the new show date is announced if they are unable to attend.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler wrote on Facebook. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Aerosmith has been forced to cancel or postpone shows. In December 2022, the band announced that the remainder of its Vegas residency would be canceled due to Tyler’s unspecified ongoing illness.

In May 2022, Tyler entered rehab following a relapse on pain medication following foot surgery, leading to the cancellation of several Vegas shows.