Music Watch Dolly Parton’s much-ballyhooed halftime show You never know when Dolly is going to pop up and win the hearts of Americans all over again. Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On the one hand, if you had to guess in advance who might be trending on Thanksgiving, you might not have guessed Dolly Parton. On the other, you never know when Dolly is going to pop up and win the hearts of Americans all over again.

And sure enough, that’s just what the 77-year-old country music superstar did on Thursday: Wearing the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform in a way that was somehow not embarrassing, Parton wowed the crowd and the television audience during halftime at the Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The performance was almost immediately trending on X (formerly Twitter), with the phrase “national treasure” used more than once.

Dolly Parton is a god damn national treasure. pic.twitter.com/qHtPtSSYTG — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 23, 2023

I think this is something that we can all agree on, Dolly Parton is awesome. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 24, 2023

Dolly Parton is one of those extremely rare public figures who is genuinely and universally beloved, which would be more than enough at this point to rest her laurels on, but instead, even now, she always gives it her all just for the sake of giving it her all. 💜 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 23, 2023

Especially excited by the performance, it seemed, was CBS football commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo:

Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023

Of course, Dolly wasn’t just plugging her new album, “Rockstar” (although she did perform Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” off of that album as part of her performance, along with her classic hits “Jolene” and “9 to 5”). She also kicked off her annual campaign in support of the Salvation Army:

I am so proud to have kicked off the giving season with my Red Kettle Kickoff performance! Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #RedKettleKickoff pic.twitter.com/cYVqleNsqp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 24, 2023

You can watch the full performance below: