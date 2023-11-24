Watch Dolly Parton’s much-ballyhooed halftime show

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
On the one hand, if you had to guess in advance who might be trending on Thanksgiving, you might not have guessed Dolly Parton. On the other, you never know when Dolly is going to pop up and win the hearts of Americans all over again.
And sure enough, that’s just what the 77-year-old country music superstar did on Thursday: Wearing the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform in a way that was somehow not embarrassing, Parton wowed the crowd and the television audience during halftime at the Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The performance was almost immediately trending on X (formerly Twitter), with the phrase “national treasure” used more than once.
Especially excited by the performance, it seemed, was CBS football commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo:
Of course, Dolly wasn’t just plugging her new album, “Rockstar” (although she did perform Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” off of that album as part of her performance, along with her classic hits “Jolene” and “9 to 5”). She also kicked off her annual campaign in support of the Salvation Army:
You can watch the full performance below:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.