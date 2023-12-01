Noah Kahan and Car Seat Headrest fan? Or Taylor Swift and Reneé Rapp? Come to New England, Spotify says

Newsletter Signup
Spotify Wrapped season is bringing a lot of attention to New England this year with two popular “Sound Towns” — Cambridge, Mass. and Burlington, Vt.
Each year, Spotify releases their ever-popular Wrapped, and users take to social media to share their top streamed artists, genres, and songs of the year. One addition this year was “Sound Towns,” which the streaming service introduced to listeners with the hook “one place listened just like you.”
Users with artists like Taylor Swift, MUNA, Reneé Rapp, Charli XCX, boygenius, Alvvays, and Chappell Roan belong in Cambridge, the service said. Spotify also has a Cambridge-centered playlist, “according to listening patterns and math.”
Burlington’s hypothetical music citizens listened to Noah Kahan, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Car Seat Headrest, Elliot Smith, Neutral Milk Hotel, Animal Collective, and Bon Iver.
On social media, some members of the queer community have jokingly adopted the two New England towns, as well as Berkeley, California, as meccas for LGBTQ people based on their Spotify Wrapped results.
“Back in my day, you had to ask Google “am I gay?” Now Spotify wrapped just tells you by placing you in Burlington, Berkeley, or Cambridge,” another user wrote.
Spotify got in on the jokes – greeting its “besties” in the three cities.
The City of Cambridge replied with a gif of Taylor Swift.
Another user said Spotify is sending them to Burlington, with the reaction “I don’t know where I’m going but I’m gay.”
“All are welcome,” Vermont Senator Pete Welch replied.
