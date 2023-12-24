Music Laura Lynch, a co-founder of the Dixie Chicks, dies at 65 Lynch, who was dismissed from the band in 1995, died in a car crash in Texas on Friday, the authorities said. Emily Strayer, left, Laura Lynch and Martie Maguire, three original members of the Dixie Chicks, in 1993. Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the country music group the Dixie Chicks, died in a car crash in Texas on Friday. She was 65.

The death was confirmed by Nikol Endres, a justice of the peace in the area.

Lynch, of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving east on Route 62 near Cornudas, Texas, about 70 miles east of El Paso, when a pickup truck that had been heading west crossed into her lane and struck her pickup truck head on, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being raised on her grandfather’s ranch in Texas, Lynch, a bassist, founded the Dixie Chicks, now known as the Chicks, in Dallas in 1988 with Robin Lynn Macy, and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire.

Advertisement:

The original lineup only had two albums together: the debut “Thank Heavens for Dale Evans” in 1990 and “Little Ol’ Cowgirl” in 1992.

In an interview with National Public Radio in 1992, Lynch referred to the band’s music as “cowgirl music.”

“Our brand of cowgirl music is a mixture of old-time country music, bluegrass music, acoustic,” she said. “We all sing three-part and four-part harmony. We throw in some instrumentals, some country swing. That’s our brand of cowgirl music.”

Macy left the band in 1992. The next year, the remaining trio released “Shouldn’t A Told You That,” and began to experience moderate success. In 1993, the band played at an inaugural ball for President Bill Clinton.

But in 1995, Lynch was dismissed from the group and replaced by Natalie Maines.

“We were facing going on our seventh year, we were starting to reevaluate things,” Maguire told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 1996. “We were making a future decision.”

Maguire added: “What do we want to do in the future, where do we want to be in five years? I don’t think Laura really saw herself on the road five years from now.”

On social media, the Chicks called Lynch a “bright light” whose “infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.”

Advertisement:

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” the Chicks said. “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the Midwest.”

Information about survivors was not immediately available.

After leaving the Dixie Chicks, Lynch became a public relations officer with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, according to The Star-Telegram.

Lynch told The Associated Press in 2003 that she took up oil painting and spent much of her time raising her daughter.

“It was worth it,” Lynch said of her time in the band. “I’d get anemic all over again to do it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.