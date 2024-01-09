Boston Calling 2024 lineup: The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers to headline

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Calling 2024 lineup features something no previous edition of the annual music festival has had before: A country music headliner.
Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers will headline Boston Calling 2024, which returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex Memorial Day weekend from May 24-26, 2024.
Sheeran, who will headline Friday’s lineup, most recently appeared at Gillette Stadium for a pair of shows last summer, during which the English singer-songwriter called the home of the Patriots his “favorite place to play” in the U.S.
Also part of the opening night lineup at Boston Calling 2024 are soul singer Leon Bridges, singer — and upcoming star of the “Mean Girls” movie musical — Reneé Rapp, and indie rockers Young the Giant, who played the very first Boston Calling festival back in 2013.
Tyler Childers, billed as a blend of folk, bluegrass, and neotraditional country, leads the Saturday lineup, making him the first country star to headline Boston Calling. The fall 2015 Boston Calling, heavy on folk, bluegrass, and Americana thanks to headliners The Avett Brothers, Alt-J, and Alabama Shakes, was probably the closest the festival has gotten to the genre before.
Saturday’s talent also includes Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s side project Classic TAB (short for Trey Anastasio Band), psychedelic rock trio Khruangbin, and English folk-punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls.
Closing out Boston Calling 2024 on Sunday are The Killers, who previously headlined Boston Calling 2018 and made a local high schooler’s night by bringing him onstage to drum during “For Reasons Unknown.”
Joining the Killers on Sunday are hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, who previously played Boston Calling in 2015 and 2019.
More than 50 artists are part of the Boston Calling 2024 lineup, including 20+ local to New England. Among the local acts and artists who originated from the area are indie pop outfit Beach Weather, hip-hop artist kei, singer-songwriter Kieran Rhodes, and R&B/soul band Bad Rabbits, who were the very first act to take the stage at the first Boston Calling back in 2013.
Tickets for Boston Calling 2024 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, via the Boston Calling website.
Along with the VIP, Platinum, and GA ticket tiers, Boston Calling 2024 is bringing back it GA+ ticket level for this year’s festival. GA+ ticketholders can access the festival’s VIP Reserve Lounge, an “oasis within the festival” featuring craft cocktails, an expanded beer and wine menu, upgraded restrooms, and complimentary water and soft drinks, according to a press release.
The VIP and Platinum ticket tiers will once again feature unique viewing areas for each stage, and Platinum ticketholders will have access to a panoramic viewing deck with award-winning local chefs serving food over the course of the weekend. New to the platinum tier for Boston Calling 2024 is a front-row viewing area within the VIP section at the Green Stage, which usually hosts the day’s biggest acts.
Three-day passes start at $360 for GA, $599 for GA+, $1099 for VIP, and $2799 for Platinum. One-day passes start at $175 for GA, $299 for GA+, $449 plus fees for VIP, and $1299 for Platinum. Boston Calling has stated that these are “no hidden fees” price points, so concertgoers won’t be hit with the usual upcharges that often comes with buying tickets to concerts.
More details about the amenities for each of the pricing tiers is available on the Boston Calling website.
Check out the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday lineups for Boston Calling 2024 below.
Ed Sheeran
Leon Bridges
Reneé Rapp
Young the Giant
Luke Hemmings
David Kushner
Cannons
Beach Weather
Ric Wilson
Madi Diaz
Maris
Divine Sweater
Kieran Rhodes
kei
JVK
Justin Clancy
The Wolff Sisters
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
Khruangbin
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Jessie Murph
d4vd
The Red Clay Strays
Tanner Usrey
Bad Rabbits
The Castellows
Motherfolk
Senseless Optimism
Tori Tori
Ward Hayden
Paper Lady
Cakeswagg
Highwater Haulers
The Killers
Hozier
Megan Thee Stallion
The Revivalists
Lovejoy
Chappell Roan
Blondshell
Royel Otis
The Heavy Heavy
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Francis of Delirium
Stefan Thev
The Thing
Fleshwater
Zola Simone
Billy Dean Thomas
Tysk Tysk Task
