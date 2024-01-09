Music Boston Calling 2024 lineup: The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers to headline The Boston Calling 2024 lineup features headliners from multiple genres, as well as acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, and Reneé Rapp. Ed Sheeran, The Killers, and Tyler Childers headline the Boston Calling 2024 lineup. Mark Stockwell for the Boston Globe

The Boston Calling 2024 lineup features something no previous edition of the annual music festival has had before: A country music headliner.

Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers will headline Boston Calling 2024, which returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex Memorial Day weekend from May 24-26, 2024.

Sheeran, who will headline Friday’s lineup, most recently appeared at Gillette Stadium for a pair of shows last summer, during which the English singer-songwriter called the home of the Patriots his “favorite place to play” in the U.S.

Also part of the opening night lineup at Boston Calling 2024 are soul singer Leon Bridges, singer — and upcoming star of the “Mean Girls” movie musical — Reneé Rapp, and indie rockers Young the Giant, who played the very first Boston Calling festival back in 2013.

Advertisement:

Tyler Childers, billed as a blend of folk, bluegrass, and neotraditional country, leads the Saturday lineup, making him the first country star to headline Boston Calling. The fall 2015 Boston Calling, heavy on folk, bluegrass, and Americana thanks to headliners The Avett Brothers, Alt-J, and Alabama Shakes, was probably the closest the festival has gotten to the genre before.

Saturday’s talent also includes Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s side project Classic TAB (short for Trey Anastasio Band), psychedelic rock trio Khruangbin, and English folk-punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls.

Closing out Boston Calling 2024 on Sunday are The Killers, who previously headlined Boston Calling 2018 and made a local high schooler’s night by bringing him onstage to drum during “For Reasons Unknown.”

Joining the Killers on Sunday are hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, who previously played Boston Calling in 2015 and 2019.

More than 50 artists are part of the Boston Calling 2024 lineup, including 20+ local to New England. Among the local acts and artists who originated from the area are indie pop outfit Beach Weather, hip-hop artist kei, singer-songwriter Kieran Rhodes, and R&B/soul band Bad Rabbits, who were the very first act to take the stage at the first Boston Calling back in 2013.

Advertisement:

Tickets for Boston Calling 2024 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, via the Boston Calling website.

Along with the VIP, Platinum, and GA ticket tiers, Boston Calling 2024 is bringing back it GA+ ticket level for this year’s festival. GA+ ticketholders can access the festival’s VIP Reserve Lounge, an “oasis within the festival” featuring craft cocktails, an expanded beer and wine menu, upgraded restrooms, and complimentary water and soft drinks, according to a press release.

The VIP and Platinum ticket tiers will once again feature unique viewing areas for each stage, and Platinum ticketholders will have access to a panoramic viewing deck with award-winning local chefs serving food over the course of the weekend. New to the platinum tier for Boston Calling 2024 is a front-row viewing area within the VIP section at the Green Stage, which usually hosts the day’s biggest acts.

Three-day passes start at $360 for GA, $599 for GA+, $1099 for VIP, and $2799 for Platinum. One-day passes start at $175 for GA, $299 for GA+, $449 plus fees for VIP, and $1299 for Platinum. Boston Calling has stated that these are “no hidden fees” price points, so concertgoers won’t be hit with the usual upcharges that often comes with buying tickets to concerts.

Advertisement:

More details about the amenities for each of the pricing tiers is available on the Boston Calling website.

Check out the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday lineups for Boston Calling 2024 below.

The Boston Calling 2024 lineup. – Handout

Boston Calling 2024 lineup

Friday, May 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

Saturday, May 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

Sunday, May 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task